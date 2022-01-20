Angie chose Carlin at her Bachelorette finale. Ten

Carlin Sterritt

Carlin is the obvious place to start, given that he’s the only person with whom Angie has had a public relationship. She chose him in the Bachelorette finale, with second place going to Timm Hanly (and we’ll get to him later!).

Carlin was a frontrunner from the very beginning, earning the coveted ‘first impression rose’, which secured him the first date with Angie.

The pair faced a few challenges throughout their time on the show, including a rumour that Carlin had gone on the show to boost his acting career, but nothing could break them, and he was the chosen man at the end.

Angie and Carlin on their first date on The Bachelorette Ten

A year on from filming, after rumours had been swirling about a separation for some months, the pair eventually confirmed they had split in July of 2020.

Angie took to her Instagram stories to confirm their breakup.

“Hi everyone, there’s been a lot of speculation and rumours about the status of my relationship with Carlin,” she wrote.

“Matters of the heart are extremely difficult and I’m sad to say that Carlin and I have broken up. I wish him nothing but the best in the future. I appreciate everyone’s concern and the investment that many of you made into the show and our story, but this is real life and we both need privacy and time to heal.”

“Matters of the heart are extremely difficult and I’m sad to say that Carlin and I have broken up." Ten

A few weeks later, however, Angie slowly began to open up about the nature of the break up.

“Chemistry doesn’t always equal compatibility. We gave it our all and it didn’t work out,” she told Sydney Confidential.

“Our values didn’t align. Both Carlin and I will never give personal details. Out of respect for Carlin, I will not reveal the personal workings of our relationship,” she confirmed.

Eventually though, some personal details did begin to arise.

Angie's feelings for runner-up Timm Hanly might have played a role in the breakup. Ten

Over the following months, Angie and Carlin would share their separate reasons for the split in public formats.

Angie took to The Kyle and Jackie O show to explain the role that Carlin’s religion had played in the split.

“He was very religious and had all these ideas that I should be a certain way when I wasn’t,” she said candidly.

“Our values were different. I’m a little more spiritual, a little bit more carefree and wild.

“I don’t want to be with somebody who wants me to change. I want somebody to love me for me,” she added.

Carlin, on the other hand, seemed bothered by Angie’s friendships with other men, including Timm Hanly, and her DWTS partner, Julian Caillon.

“She really cared for Timm. They were kind of messaging a little bit afterwards. I was trying to play it cool, like ‘it’s fine, it’s all good’,” he told the How to Life podcast.

“I was trying to be nice and I was trying to do the right thing … and then more and more, her and Timm messaging each other, it just started to really eat me away.

“Then she goes onto the next show, Dancing with the Stars, with this hot, Italian dude and I’m like, ‘oh man, this is not easy. He’s a good-looking dude’,” Carlin admitted.

“So, I’m like, ‘you get to spend so much more time with this guy and I’m still feeling pretty sh*t about having just watched you mack on with all these other dudes … I wasn’t ready for it. So, we had a pretty difficult run,” he concluded.

Carlin with his current partner, Emily Bradwell. Instagram

These days, Carlin has moved on with his girlfriend, Emily Bradwell, and while Angie seems completely career-focused, she’s not averse to dropping the occasional savage burn about her ex.

“I’m going to attract people that I don’t really like because I don’t like being 48 kilos and drinking too much and having to look like a doll all the time,” she said of her dating history on her podcast, Two Girls One Pod, which she co-hosts with Yvie.

“I’m going to end up with Carlin, and look how swimmingly that turns out.

“I don’t want to attract that s--t. I want to look like this and attract a really nice human,” she added.

“No offence to him. I’m sure you know, he’s a great partner to a Barbie doll, but not for this guy,” Angie joked.

"He would not even get an ugly dog." Instagram

After Yvie mentioned something about expectations in the relationship for Angie to look a certain way, she realised she had more to say.

“Oh my god. He would not even get an ugly dog. I said I wanted a three-legged dog, like a rescue, and he was like … ‘I want an aesthetically pleasing dog. We are not getting a dog like that’,” she said.

“We had a huge fight. And I was like, ‘what if our children are going to be ugly? Are you going to not want to have them?’,” she said.

No wonder that one didn’t quite work out.

Timm Hanly and Ciarran Stott

Although these two didn’t have relationships with Angie, they’re worth including for the way they’ve brought out Angie’s aversion to ridiculous men and their behaviour.

While Australia fell in love with Timm on Angie’s season of The Bachelorette, we saw another side to him some months later in 2020, when he starred on the final season of Bachelor in Paradise alongside Ciarran Stott.

Ciarran was another heartbreaker from Angie’s season, who left prematurely when his grandmother died suddenly. He was a frontrunner at the time, leaving Australia to wonder if he would have been there at the very end.

However, their behaviour on BIP lost their favour with the Australian public.

Angie and Ciarran on The Bachelorette. Ten

During the season, Ciarran and Timm put on quite a villainous show when Matt Whyatt took Renee Barrett on a date without asking Ciarran, who had also dated Renee.

Ciarran and Timm claimed that this broke ‘bro code’.

While watching this on BIP, Angie took to her Instagram stories to share some thoughts on their behaviour.

“Me sitting here knowing that 98% of the fellas from my season were casted and only there to get onto BIP,” she wrote.

“I love that for me … I certainly gave it my all and learnt some swell little lessons about myself / dating / ‘excellent pretend daters’ / ‘bro code’ / ‘manipulators’,” she added.

When their behaviour didn’t really improve, Angie was ready with another savage swipe.

Angie took to Instagram to respond to Ciarran and Timm's behaviour. Instagram

Responding to a meme about Ciarran on the Instagram account Bachie Funny, Angie wrote: “Sorry Straya! If I knew sooner I would’ve sent him and his hype man home second episode when I sent old mate politician home, because NO ONE f**ks with my sisterhood”.

Angie is for the girls, and we love to see it! While she currently claims she’s a little bit scared of dating, we’re certain Angie’s ‘one’ will be a pretty cool human!

This article originally appeared on our sister site, WHO.

