We're here to make sure you're prepared for the big day. Getty

New South Wales

Christmas Eve (Dec 24): All centres open

Christmas Day (Dec 25): All stores closed, with the exception of a limited number of stores open

Boxing Day (Dec 26): All stores open

Public holiday (Dec 27): All stores open

New Year’s Eve (Dec 31): All stores open

New Year’s Day (Jan 1): All stores open

Public holiday (Jan 2): All stores open

Victoria

Christmas Eve (Dec 24): All centres open

Christmas Day (Dec 25): All stores closed, with the exception of a limited number of stores open

Boxing Day (Dec 26): All stores open

Public holiday (Dec 27): All stores open

New Year’s Eve (Dec 31): All stores open

New Year’s Day (Jan 1): All stores open

Public holiday (Jan 2): All stores open

Cheers! Getty

Queensland

Christmas Eve (Dec 24): All centres open

Christmas Day (Dec 25): All stores closed, with the exception of a limited number of stores open

Boxing Day (Dec 26): All stores open

Public holiday (Dec 27): All stores open

New Year’s Eve (Dec 31): All stores open

New Year’s Day (Jan 1): All stores open

Public holiday (Jan 2): All stores open

South Australia

Christmas Eve (Dec 24): All centres open

Christmas Day (Dec 25): All stores closed, with the exception of a limited number of stores open

Boxing Day (Dec 26): All stores open

Public holiday (Dec 27): All stores open

New Year’s Eve (Dec 31): All stores open

New Year’s Day (Jan 1): All stores open

Public holiday (Jan 2): All stores open

Plan ahead for the Christmas and New Year period. Getty

Western Australia

Christmas Eve (Dec 24): All centres open

Christmas Day (Dec 25): All stores closed, with the exception of a limited number of stores open

Boxing Day (Dec 26): All stores open

Public holiday (Dec 27): All stores open

New Year’s Eve (Dec 31): All stores open

New Year’s Day (Jan 1): All stores open

Public holiday (Jan 2): All stores open

Northern Territory

Christmas Eve (Dec 24): All centres open

Christmas Day (Dec 25): All stores closed, with the exception of a limited number of stores open

Boxing Day (Dec 26): All stores open

Public holiday (Dec 27): All stores open

New Year’s Eve (Dec 31): All stores open

New Year’s Day (Jan 1): All stores open

Public holiday (Jan 2): All stores open

Most stores nationwide will be closed Christmas Day. Getty

ACT

Christmas Eve (Dec 24): All centres open

Christmas Day (Dec 25): All stores closed, with the exception of a limited number of stores open

Boxing Day (Dec 26): All stores open

Public holiday (Dec 27): All stores open

New Year’s Eve (Dec 31): All stores open

New Year’s Day (Jan 1): All stores open

Public holiday (Jan 2): All stores open

Tasmania

Christmas Eve (Dec 24): All centres open

Christmas Day (Dec 25): All stores closed, with the exception of a limited number of stores open

Boxing Day (Dec 26): All stores open

Public holiday (Dec 27): All stores open

New Year’s Eve (Dec 31): All stores open

New Year’s Day (Jan 1): All stores open

Public holiday (Jan 2): All stores open

Note: All the trading hours are general indicators only and may be subject to individual store opening and closing hours. Customers are encouraged to check the opening hours of their local Dan Murphy's by visiting this link.

Come back here for updates on the Dan Murphy's Christmas trading hours 2023.