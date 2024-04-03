New South Wales
All NSW Coles stores will open after 1pm and most will have reduced trading hours in the evening. Check with your local store in the here.
Victoria
All VIC Coles stores will open after 1pm and most will have reduced trading hours in the evening. Check with your local store in the here.
Australian Capital Territory
All ACT Coles stores will open after 1pm and most will have reduced trading hours in the evening. Check with your local store in the here.
Queensland
All QLD Coles stores will be closed on Anzac Day.
Western Australia
The majority of WA Coles stores will be closed on Anzac Day, however a select few will be open. These include Orana, Albany, and Busselton Central. Check with your local store here.
Northern Territory
All NT Coles stores will open after 12pm but will have reduced trading hours in the evening. Check with your local store here.
South Australia
All SA Coles stores will be closed on Anzac Day, however a select few will be open. These stores include Port Lincoln, Port Pirie, Berri, Port Augusta, Mount Baker, Adelaide Rundle Place, Whyalla, Mount Gambier, and Victor Harbour.
Tasmania
All TAS Coles stores will open after 12pm but will have reduced trading hours in the evening. Check with your local store here.
RELATED || Woolworths Anzac Day 2024 opening hours confirmed