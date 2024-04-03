Coles opening hours for the Anzac Day public holiday vary in each state and territory. Getty

New South Wales

All NSW Coles stores will open after 1pm and most will have reduced trading hours in the evening. Check with your local store in the here.

Victoria

All VIC Coles stores will open after 1pm and most will have reduced trading hours in the evening. Check with your local store in the here.

Australian Capital Territory

All ACT Coles stores will open after 1pm and most will have reduced trading hours in the evening. Check with your local store in the here.

Queensland

All QLD Coles stores will be closed on Anzac Day.

Many Coles stores will be closed until after lunch. Getty

Western Australia

The majority of WA Coles stores will be closed on Anzac Day, however a select few will be open. These include Orana, Albany, and Busselton Central. Check with your local store here.

Northern Territory

All NT Coles stores will open after 12pm but will have reduced trading hours in the evening. Check with your local store here.

South Australia

All SA Coles stores will be closed on Anzac Day, however a select few will be open. These stores include Port Lincoln, Port Pirie, Berri, Port Augusta, Mount Baker, Adelaide Rundle Place, Whyalla, Mount Gambier, and Victor Harbour.

Tasmania

All TAS Coles stores will open after 12pm but will have reduced trading hours in the evening. Check with your local store here.

