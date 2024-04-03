On Thursday, April 25th, Australia will remember, reflect, and pay their respects to servicemen and servicewomen on Anzac Day.
The yearly public holiday honours and commemorates all those living and dead who have defended our shores in various wars and conflicts across the globe.
With millions of Australians expected to attend dawn services and Anzac Day marches, and countless others expected at their local RSLs for a game of 'two-up' it's unlikely many will add a trip to Woolworths into the diary for the day.
But on the off chance you are in need of some groceries or supermarket essentials, below we have listed which Woolworths stores will be open on Anzac Day in 2024.
Here are Woolworths' Anzac Day Trading Hours for 2024:
Opening hours for Woolworths will vary in each state and territory.
Getty
New South Wales
All NSW Woolworths stores will be open after 1pm.
Victoria
All VIC Woolworths stores will be open after 1pm.
Australian Capital Territory
All ACT Woolworths' stores will be open after 1pm.
Queensland
All QLD Woolworths' stores (aside from Brisbane Airport) will be closed on Anzac Day.
Countless attend dawn services across the country on Anzac Day.
Getty
Western Australia
Most WA Woolworths stores will be closed on Anzac Day. Check with your local store here.
Northern Territory
All NT Woolworths stores will be open on Anzac Day.
South Australia
Rundle Mall and regional SA Woolworths stores will be open but Millicent and Adelaide metropolitan stores will be closed. Check with your local store here.
Tasmania
All TAS Woolworths stores will be open after 12:30pm.