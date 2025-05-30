In a candid interview about his health, Rugby League royalty Wally Lewis has shared his very real fears as a result of living with chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

Advertisement

Diagnosed in 2023, CTE is a form of dementia that’s linked to repeated head injuries or concussions.

Wally told the The Howie Games podcast the condition affects him on a day-to-day basis.

“I’m just having some real issues with my memory,” Wally reveals. “The first issues were probably six or seven years ago, but it took me over two years [to speak to a doctor].”

The sporting great’s diagnosis prompted him to step away from his presenting role at 9News Queensland in January 2023. He admits that asking for help did not come easily.

Advertisement

Wally Lewis says his wife Lynda has been critical in his health journey. (Credit: Getty)

“I didn’t want to be seen as the guy who wasn’t quite the full quid. I spoke to some doctors in Brisbane and went to Sydney, and it was a bit embarrassing,” he explains.

“The doctor basically said, ‘What are the issues you’re dealing with?’ and I said, ‘Mate, I can’t remember things. I really can’t remember things.’ I could feel my face go red the first time [I asked for help] and I thought ‘You idiot, don’t be embarrassed to ask for help’.”

There is currently no cure for the condition.

Advertisement

“When [my doctor] delivered that sentence to me, it was a slap in the face,” Wally adds. “But by the same token, I was being a realist in not expecting marvelous things to happen.”

By his side throughout has been his partner Lynda, whom he married in April. Wally says Lynda is a “fantastic” supporter.

“She’s been very patient, but the amount of times where I’ve seen this expression on her face … and I know that I’ve obviously said something [before] or said it wrong,” he shares.

While he has fears for the future, Wally says he is “hopeful and very determined” to live life to the full.

Advertisement

Wally Lewis is considered as one of the greatest rugby league players in Australia. (Credit: Getty)

What is Wally Lewis’ diagnosis?

According to the Australian Sports Commission, there is currently no definitive diagnosis for CTE. It can only be fully diagnosed when one passes away. However, doctors can recognise specific markers.

It was in 2023 that Wally told 60 Minutes he likely living with the condition.

Since then, the Queensland great says other players have reached out to him for guidance.

Advertisement

“A lot of the footy guys have come [to me with symptoms],” he explains during the podcast episode. “We all could be a little bit different, but I say ‘Have you spoken to a doctor yet?’ and they say ‘No’.

“And I’ll say, ‘You’re seeking answers from me and I can’t give you the answers. But the best assistance is only going to come from the medical staff. It’s been good since [getting help].”

Wally Lewis has been open about his health since he announced he has CTE. (Credit: Getty)

The former footballer and coach spoke previously of the challenges he faces at the National Press Club in Canberra in April 2024.

Advertisement

“Imagine a life where the tapestry of memories that define your very essence begins to unravel,” he said in an emotional address. “The threads of names, faces, and cherished moments slip away, leaving behind a canvas of uncertainty. This is my reality and the reality for ALL THOSE living with dementia.”

At the time, he spoke as an ambassador for Dementia Australia and Connectors Australia.

During his address, he revealed his anxiety around letting people down, memory loss, and the uncertainty of his future.

The former player and coach also spoke about his epilepsy diagnosis and the removal of his left temporal lobe in 2007 in Melbourne.

Advertisement