TRIGGER WARNING: This article discusses pregnancy loss. If you find this topic distressing, please contact SANDS on 1300 308 307.

Advertisement

Wally Lewis is back in the spotlight once again.

Our sister publication Woman’s Day revealed that the former rugby league star married his second wife, Lynda Adams, on April 26.

Find out everything you need to know about his family and new wife below.

Wally Lewis and Lynda Adams became husband and wife in April. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

Is Wally Lewis married?

Wally Lewis married Lynda Adams in Queensland. They have been together since 2021, and their relationship was announced shortly after the end of his first marriage in February of that year.

According to reports, Lynda has been a volunteer at the Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Support (SANDS) group in Townsville for more than 10 years.

In 2017, she told Duo Magazine that she joined SANDS after losing six babies to miscarriages in four years, and the organisation made her realise she was not alone.

She also established the Walk to Remember initiative, which aims to raise awareness and support bereaved families, parents, and friends who have lost babies.

Advertisement

Wally Lewis was married to his first wife Jacqueline for 36 years. (Credit: Getty)

Who is Wally Lewis’s first wife?

Wally married his first wife, who was then Jacqueline Green, at St John’s Cathedral on November 10, 1984, after a 16-day courtship. They went on to have Lincoln, Mitchell, and Jamie-Lee.

The former couple announced their shock split after 36 years of marriage in February 2021. At the time, there were reports of a messy split. While Wally declined to comment, he requested privacy for his family.

“I have been at pains to say that our family, as much as we are public figures ask that our privacy at this sad time be respected. We cannot control gossip, but we know the true facts, and much of this is simply not true. I will not be making any comments about this very private and sensitive matter.”

Advertisement

When the split with his wife was announced, Wally Lewis requested privacy for his family. (Credit: Instagram)

It all unfolded while he was working at Channel Nine. The media company released a statement that said it was a “difficult time for everyone in the family”, and they were “working through the details of the separation”.

The former sports presenter then confirmed that he was in a new relationship and again, requested the media’s respect for privacy.

Months after the split, his actor son Lincoln told The Anj, Rob & Robbo Show that the family had struggled in the wake of his parents’ public split.

Advertisement

“We’ve all banded together, we’re a tight family unit. She’s got some amazing friends around her. That’s the thing that gets anyone through,” he said at the time.

“At the end of the day, to have good people around you who love, care, and support you is the main thing.”

Wally Lewis is a father of three and a grandfather of four. This photo was taken before his split with wife Jacqueline. (Credit: Instagram)

Who are Wally Lewis’s children?

Mitchell Lewis works in radio and podcasting. (Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

Mitchell Lewis

Mitchell is Wally’s oldest son and a father of four. He works on Nova’s Ash, Luttsy & Nikki Osborne show, and hosts the Get Into Geek and Get Into Gate podcasts.

His LinkedIn profile says he went to the Queensland School of Film and Television.

Lincoln Lewis is best known for his roles on shows such as Home and Away and House Husbands. (Credit: Instagram)

Lincoln Lewis

The Home and Away actor, 37, is the second eldest of Wally’s children.

Advertisement

He is also known for his roles in films such as Tomorrow When the War Began, Aquamarine, and West Side, and shows including House Husbands and Tricky Business. The actor also recently starred alongside Gossip Girl’s Leighton Meester in Good Cop/Bad Cop.

One year before his parents’ split, the actor said he loved his father’s “fighting spirit”.

“I think everyone in the rugby league community of Queensland has seen what he can do on the footy field. But that kind of determination on the footy field, he applies to all aspects of his life,” he told 9Honey Celebrity at the time.

“And that determination is pretty bloody strong, let me tell you. From somebody who tried to tackle him a couple of years ago and was left with a two-day headache! The old boy doesn’t go down without a fight.”

Advertisement

Lincoln Lewis and Jamie-Lee Lewis are Wally Lewis’ two youngest children. (Credit: Instagram)

Jamie-Lee Lewis

Jamie-Lee was born profoundly deaf and received a cochlear implant when she was four. Before she followed in her father’s footsteps and pursued rugby league, she played water polo and was the first hearing-impaired person to represent Australia in a hearing sport.

The 34-year-old only started playing rugby league at the age of 26 and has played in the women’s teams for the Valley Diehards and Brisbane Tigers.

To many, Wally Lewis defined rugby league. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

Why is Wally Lewis the king?

Wally was dubbed “the king” during his extensive rugby league career, particularly for his feats during State of Origin matches.

He made his first-grade debut in 1978 and went on to play for QLD in the State of Origin and Australia in test matches against Britain, New Zealand, and France. He was the vice-captain of the Kangaroos before becoming captain. The Queenslander also played for Wakefield Trinity in England.

According to the Sport Australia Hall of Fame, the “finest moment in his career” was the 1983 State of Origin match, where he took the Maroons from 15-0 to a 22-15 win. In that match, his long passing and 50-kilometre kicks became legendary.

For his contributions to rugby league, he was inducted into the Sport Australia Hall of Fame in 1987 and made a Member of the Order of Australia that same year.

Advertisement

He played his last State of Origin game in the deciding match in 1991. He and his first wife Jacqueline had found out that his daughter Jamie-Lee was profoundly deaf that morning, and he announced it would be his final game.

Wally officially hung up his boots in 1992 after spending two final seasons at the Gold Coast. Following his career on the field, he then went into sport presenting and commentating for Channel Nine.

Wally Lewis is considered a rugby league legend. So much so that a statue of him can be found at Suncorp Stadium in his honour. (Credit: Getty)

What is Wally Lewis’ diagnosis?

He, however, stepped away from his sport presenting role at 9News Queensland in January 2023, due to health issues.

Advertisement

Speaking to 60 Minutes in 2023, he revealed he was likely living with probable chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), which is a form of dementia that’s linked to repeated head injuries or concussions.

According to the Australian Sports Commission, the condition can only be diagnosed when one passes away.

The former footballer and coach elaborated more about his challenges at the National Press Club in Canberra in April 2024, to raise awareness and seek federal funding for the condition.

Wally Lewis has been open about his journey with CTE. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

During his address, he spoke as an ambassador for Dementia Australia and Connectors Australia, and talked about his fears and anxieties around memory loss, letting people down, and not knowing what his future will look like.

“Imagine a life where the tapestry of memories that define your very essence begins to unravel,” he said. “The threads of names, faces, and cherished moments slip away, leaving behind a canvas of uncertainty. This is my reality and the reality for ALL THOSE living with dementia.”

As an ambassador, he was supporting the Concussion and CTE Coalition, which focuses on CTE awareness and prevention.

Wally also spoke about his epilepsy diagnosis and the removal of his left temporal lobe in 2007 in Melbourne.

Advertisement

Start your journey to find love for FREE today, with eHarmony.