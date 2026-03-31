EXCLUSIVE: Wally Lewis’ health improvement gives rugby league legend miracle “second chance” at life

NEED TO KNOW Rugby league legend Wally Lewis married for the second time in 2025.

married for the second time in 2025. He was diagnosed with a degenerative brain disease in 2023.

in 2023. His health has stabilised and new wife Lynda has been a vital support to the 66-year-old.

has been a to the 66-year-old. The end of his marriage to first wife Jacqui lead to an estrangement with his three adult children.

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Rugby league titan Wally Lewis’ health has made headlines in recent years, but close friends reveal his second marriage has unexpectedly given him a whole new lease on life.

As Wally, 66, and his wife Lynda approach their first wedding anniversary, those in their inner circle say they’ve seen a marked improvement in Wally’s health.

The rugby league legend married second wife Lynda in 2025. (Credit: Instagram)

And they credit Lynda for helping him in his day-to-day battle with degenerative brain disease, chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

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The progressive condition, caused by repeated blows to the head, common in contact sports, results in memory loss.

“She does everything for him and runs his life with military precision,” the source tells New Idea. “Everything is diarised, from what time he has his morning coffee to everyday tasks.

“Wally is in good shape and is doing everything to keep fit and stay ahead of the dementia-type symptoms the condition brings.”

Queenslander Wally retired from rugby league in 1992. (Credit: Getty Images)

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Being given a second chance at happiness with Lynda has surely been a welcome chapter for Wally as he lives with CTE.

Last year he said, “Lynda has been fantastic … She’s been very patient.”

Despite that happiness in Wally’s life, a shadow is still cast by the fact that his three grown kids did not attend his wedding last year.

Wally’s three adult children, including actor Lincoln, did not attend his wedding. (Credit: Newspix)

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He and Lynda tied the knot in April, 2025.

Wally shares sons Mitchell, 40, and Lincoln, 38, and daughter Jamie-Lee, 35, with his ex-wife Jacqui.

They were together for 36 years before they split in 2021.

It was announced that Wally and Jacqui had separated in 2021. (Credit: Getty Images)

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Despite attempts to reconnect, it’s alleged that Wally and his children have little contact.

He is, however, close with his stepdaughter, Lynda’s only child, Sydney.

“Thankfully, Jacqui is devoted to her brood – she’s the Lewis family rock!” a source tells New Idea.

“She spends a lot of time with the grandchildren and all three kids are constantly doing stuff with their mum.”

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Wally hasn’t commented publicly on his current relationship with his children.

“He’s just focusing on his life now with Lynda, and keeping a close eye on his health,” our source says.

“He’s taking it one day at a time – but is grateful for his ‘second chance’ at happiness with Lynda.”

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