After several years out of the public eye, Susan Boyle has returned to the spotlight as she prepares for her long-awaited music comeback – and she’s rocking a new look!

The Britain’s Got Talent megastar looked almost unrecognisable as she was spotted strolling in her home village of Blackburn, West Lothian, on May 30.

Susan, 64, has swapped her dark curly locks for a sleeker, blonder bob. She was also sporting an on-trend beige coat over activewear.

It’s a far cry from the ‘dowdy’ appearance the public dubbed Susan as having when she first appeared on the British singing competition back in 2009.

Susan’s come so far from her Britain’s Got Talent Days. (Credit: ITV)

The sighting also coincides with Susan’s big musical comeback, which is well underway. The singer announced last month that she is back in the recording studio.

“Today was wonderful, emotional, and everything in between,” Susan shared with fans on Instagram. “I made my return to the recording studio for the first time in six years, something I was told I might never achieve again.

“But here we are, in my happy place! I want to thank my manager, Geraldine, for being my absolute rock through everything and for helping me get back to where I belong. A million thanks.”

In 2022, Susan stepped back from the spotlight after suffering a stroke, which left her unable to speak or sing.

After what she described as a “fight” to regain her voice, Susan is ready to wow the world once again with her incredible talent.

Susan Boyle has revealed a new makeover in conjunction with her return to music. (Credit: Instagram)

What is Susan Boyle doing now?

For her 64th birthday, she shared more insight with her followers on Instagram. In the reel, she was seen posing for photos and said she was excited to share more when she could.

“I’m back, definitely back, and I can’t wait to do more for you,” she said in the video. In the caption, the singer explained that she had multiple new projects in the pipeline.

“More news will be coming very soon, but I just wanted to say how much I’ve missed you all. Your support means the world to me, and I’m more determined and excited than ever.”

In December 2024, she also did an interview with STV’s Laura Boyd and revealed what she had in store for the future.

“There’s a documentary and I’ve got a drama coming up. Hopefully, a tour – my feet won’t touch the ground, really!” she said.

Along with this, she said she was starring and singing in a Rupert Everett film, which is due to come out in the second half of the year.

