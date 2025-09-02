EXCLUSIVE: Priscilla Presley planning on “secret retirement” to Australia

She’s coming Down Under in November for a live tour, but according to insiders, Priscilla Presley is considering a permanent move to Australia.

The news comes following a shocking lawsuit over claims that she turned off her daughter Lisa Marie’s life support in 2023 in order to gain full control over the Presley estate.

According to court documents, Priscilla’s former business partners Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko claim the rock widow “always wanted to be the ‘Queen’” and “ultimately wanted one thing, power, no matter the cost”.

Priscilla strongly denies the allegations.

“These fabricated claims have absolutely no validity and we are confident this case will be dismissed,” her attorney Marty Singer fired back.

Now, our source says the 80-year-old is looking for a fresh start and is eyeing off sprawling countryside properties in Victoria to purchase, in hopes of relocating sometime next year.

Priscilla has visited Australia many times, it’s no wonder she’s considering moving here! (Credit: Getty)

When was Priscilla Presley last in Australia?

“It’s not a coincidence Priscilla now includes Australia on her speaking tours,” the insider tells New Idea.

“It took her over a decade to get back after her first visit in 2006, but then it was five years and now three in between visits. Priscilla has fallen in love with Australia and adores everyone she meets.”

The source adds that the idea of taking a step back from the spotlight has always been on Priscilla’s mind – and she currently feels it could be the right time.

“She has been saying since COVID that she’d move to Australia in a flash if it wasn’t for her granddaughters,” the source continues.

The rock widow is looking at properties Down Under. (Credit: Getty)

“Now they’re all getting on with their lives, she’s talking to friends about buying an ‘escape estate’ somewhere in Victoria.”

In 2022, Priscilla visited the city of Bendigo to launch an Elvis exhibition at the Bendigo Art Gallery.

“She really felt at home in Victoria – from its towns and cities to its incredible vineyards and eco-farm estates,” our source says.

“She also really likes the safety and privacy offered in Australia. Her house in Beverly Hills was way too close to January’s fires, and with clashes still ongoing in LA, she’s rethinking her entire retirement plan.”

Priscilla said Elvia would have loved Australia. (Credit: Getty)

Did Elvis Presley ever travel to Australia?

While Elvis never travelled Down Under, Priscilla has no doubt the King of Rock ’n’ Roll would have loved it just as much as she does.

In fact, while in Bendigo three years ago, she told the media it was her late husband’s dream to visit the sunburnt country.

“It’s been such a pleasure to be here and to be able to fulfil a dream of his, another dream of his and keep his legacy alive,” she said at the time.

She then went on to reveal the real reason why Elvis never travelled overseas.

“[Elvis] would have liked to have performed in Australia, the opportunity never arose because Colonel Parker (Elvis’ long-time manager) didn’t want to go outside the United States,” she said.

“That was all about security because … he didn’t really know anyone outside the States, so that was his fear, not having security; it wasn’t that he didn’t want Elvis to go.”

Nonetheless, we’re told that Priscilla can see herself “living very happily in Australia” and would even be open to dating a handsome Aussie.

“Even if it’s just for an annual hiatus, Priscilla is very much looking forward to getting there in November, and this time, don’t be surprised if you see her walking around like a local and touring high-end real estate while she’s in Melbourne.”

