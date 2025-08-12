Tracy Grimshaw “desperate” to co-host Oprah’s 2025 Australia tour

Global media powerhouse Oprah Winfrey is returning to Australia and New Zealand in December for a series of special ‘in conversation’ events. Now, New Idea can reveal she’s found her perfect conversational partner in beloved Australian journalist and TV presenter, Tracy Grimshaw!

Titled ‘Oprah In Conversation: Presented by Lilly’, the tour marks a decade since Oprah’s last sold-out Australian shows. This time, however, she’s not going it alone.

According to our exclusive source, Tracy, 65, is “atop a list of names” vying to share the stage with Oprah, 71. The television titans have stayed in close contact since forming a strong bond during Oprah’s blockbuster 2015 trip Down Under.

For Oprah’s visit in 2010, she flew out 300 audience members for two shows at the Opera House. (Credit: Getty)

Tracy has long admired Oprah, noting she “just never took a step back” during her rise to the top. When Tracy finally got the chance to interview her for A Current Affair in 2015, she confessed she was “so pleased” by the experience, feeling a genuine connection with her American contemporary.

At the time, she confessed: “I didn’t feel like I was in a production line of people who were interviewing her that day, even though I was.”

The feeling was mutual. Clearly at ease in Tracy’s presence, Oprah opened up about her difficult youth during their chat.

Our source says when the daytime TV queen returns to our shores, she wants Tracy’s “professional and caring approach again”.

“Oprah is after someone who knows her and her brand … but most importantly, she wants someone whom she can trust,” says the source, who notes that Oprah is very much planning to “open up” during the new tour.

“A lot has happened in Oprah’s life since 2015. She has formed headline-making friendships with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, operates a booming podcast business, has written new books, and has attracted attention for using weight-loss drugs.

“Nothing is off the table, but Oprah will want someone who is looking to start healthy conversations and discussions, and Tracy is the perfect pick,” the source says.

She last visited Australia in 2015. (Credit: Getty)

The special bond between the pair was solidified during their 2015 interview when Tracy gracefully handled a sensitive moment, allowing famously private Oprah to open up about her past. She told Tracy, “I was sexually harassed, but I knew if I did anything about it or said anything about it that I would never work in television again.”

Ahead of the multi-city tour, which begins in Sydney on December 4, sources are also speculating the duo’s collaboration may extend beyond the stage.

Tracy is “rather keen to work on a show together”, adds our source.

“She is still very much committed to television, and after working in the wellness space for Nine’s Do You Want To Live Forever?, she’s hoping Oprah will come on board for a new series alongside her.”

As for the ‘Oprah In Conversation’ tour itself, it promises a rare and intimate opportunity for audiences to hear firsthand from the trailblazer on topics ranging from the power of authenticity to the necessity of resilience.

The talk show queen will be in Australia and New Zealand this December. (Credit: Supplied)

OPRAH’S 2025 AUSTRALIAN AND NEW ZEALAND TOUR

This year’s tour will be filled with real, honest and enlightening conversations.

“The energy, warmth, and spirit I feel in Australia and New Zealand have stayed with me, and returning will be an opportunity to reconnect, reflect, and be reinspired – together,” Oprah said.

DECEMBER 4 – ICC SYDNEY THEATRE, SYDNEY

DECEMBER 6 – ADELAIDE ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE, ADELAIDE

DECEMBER 8 – BRISBANE ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE, BRISBANE

DECEMBER 11 – PLENARY, MELBOURNE CONVENTION & EXHIBITION CENTRE, MELBOURNE

DECEMBER 14 – SPARK ARENA, AUCKLAND

