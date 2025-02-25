Former AFLW player turned Australian Survivor star Moana Hope and former Miss Universe Australia Maria Thattil have announced they have gone their separate ways.

Advertisement

The former couple, who were together for more than 16 months, made individual statements about it on Instagram.

It follows months of speculation about the state of their relationship.

“Moana and I have shared a beautiful relationship but wish to share we have decided to go our separate ways,” Maria posted of the split on an Instagram story.

“We do this with nothing but respect and care for one another and will always support each other. Thank you for all the love and support.”

Advertisement

Moana’s statement was the same with the former I’m a Celebrity… Get me Out of Here! star’s name. Maria also added it was not easy to go through, that she needed to post work obligations on social media, and appreciated privacy about the matter.

Moana and Maria were together for more than 16 months. (Credit: Instagram)

How it all began

Moana made her relationship with Maria “Instagram official” in September 2023, just weeks after they made their red carpet debut at the Melbourne premiere of Death of a Salesman that same year.

In the black and white photo, they exchanged a sweet kiss.

Advertisement

“I kissed a girl and she makes me happy,” Moana penned, also adding the hashtags “#justus #mysafespace and #raindrops.”

Rumours of a new relationship with Maria first began in July, when it was revealed that both stars had gone on a holiday to Phillip Island in Victoria together.

Moana and Maria made their red carpet debut at the Death of a Salesman premiere in Melbourne. (Credit: Getty)

While it was not initially obvious, an Instagram influencer watchdog account was quick to link the two, as both women shared photos from their accommodation at the same time.

Advertisement

In early August of the same year, Maria shared several snaps of her and Moana at a watch party for the new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, on which Maria made an appearance as a guest judge.

Later that same month, Moana shared a selfie with Maria as they watched the Matildas in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup playoff against Sweden. Maria then shared the snap to her own Instagram account.

Prior to her relationship with the former AFLW player, the 2020 Miss Universe Australia winner was with Jorgia O’Hare.

Moana Hope has spoken about her separation from her ex-wife Isabella Carlstrom. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

What has Moana Hope said about separating from her ex-wife?

The relationship debut on Instagram came just weeks after Moana replied to a follower who had privately messaged her, and questioned why she moved on so quickly after splitting from her ex-wife Isabella Carlstrom.

“Historically I don’t entertain those kinds of comments or opinions but I actually responded to that person and I asked if they can send me the book on how to be separated,” the 37-year-old wrote on Instagram.

“Because I think there is an index section in that book that can tell me how long you’re supposed to wait after separating from someone, that you should find happiness.”

“I have moved on, the other person has moved on. We are good and everyone’s happy and healthy. Why can’t I have happiness?,” she continued.

Advertisement

The reality star then went on to add that she didn’t need to follow “some book” or a “time frame” based on what others might deem “appropriate” and “acceptable.”

“I’m so excited for life and I’m in a good place and no time will change that,” she added.

In May 2023, Moana revealed that she and her wife of three-and-a-half years, Isabella Carlstrom, had separated.

“Bell and I have separated. I understand that I live a public life and people may have questions, and whilst I live my life candidly, my main priority at this time is our beautiful children and I ask that you respect my privacy,” she wrote in an Instagram story confirming the sad news at the time.

Advertisement