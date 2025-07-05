Melanie Brown, who you probably know as ‘Scary Spice’ Mel B, is going to walk down the aisle and marry the love of her life, Rory McPhee.

However, her path to happily ever after was never easy.

Read more about her relationship history below.

Mel B first connected with Peter Andre through the Spice Girls. (Credit: Getty)

Peter Andre

Mel B dated the award-winning singer and songwriter Peter Andre for nine months in 1996.

In 2011, he spoke with Piers Morgan on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories about their time together.

“I really liked Mel but she broke my heart,” he said. “She treated me like I’d treated other women in the past and she made me grow up.”

Mel B and Jimmy Gulzar’s relationship history was short lived – they were married for 16 months. (Credit: Getty)

Jimmy Gulzar

The singer met and then married Spice Girls backing dancer Jimmy Gulzar in 1999.

That year, they welcomed their daughter Phoenix into the world.

Sixteen months later, they filed for divorce.

Christine Crokos

Following her divorce from Jimmy, Mel B dated Christine a mystery woman, who was later identified as Christine Crokos, for five years.

The pair later then split in 2006.

In 2024, she told Attitude Magazine: “I didn’t start off my sexual journey going, ‘I’m this, I’m that, I’m bisexual.’ I was, and always will be, very open.”

She said she did not identify with labels.

““I don’t want to put a label on it, but I’ve always thought women are beautiful,” she said.

Eddie Murphy and Mel B had a long and complicated relationship history. (Credit: Getty)

Was Mel B married to Eddie Murphy?

Years later, she met Eddie Murphy at one of his renowned dinner parties, and it was love at first sight for her.

“I felt I had known this man all my life and that I was staring at my destiny in his face,” she said in her bestselling memoir, Brutally Honest.

Weeks later, the Shrek star offered to move Mel into his mansion and chauffeur her around.

She said their whirlwind romance was intense, and their sex life was electric.

Months in, Eddie asked her father, who has since passed away, for permission to marry her, and got her name tattooed on his thigh.

They even found out they were expecting a baby.

However, she felt controlled and overwhelmed. The former Masked Singer Australia judge hit breaking point; she wanted them to live together, and he offered to buy the house instead.

Mel B has said that Eddie Murphy is the love of her life. (Credit: Getty)

She then flew back to Leeds and stopped answering his calls. She then had her daughter, Angel, in the city she once called home, on Eddie’s birthday – April 3.

At the time, the Daddy Day Care actor wanted a paternity test to be done to prove that she was his.

“I don’t know whose child that is until it comes out and has a blood test. You shouldn’t jump to conclusions, sir,” he said to a reporter.

Two months later, she announced that a DNA test proved he was the father.

“I wouldn’t have said that publicly, and he apologises to this day about that,” she said on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories.

“He wishes he never said it because that baby was planned; we planned that baby together and we were madly in love, and it just went wrong, dramatically went wrong.”

The pair never got married, but she’s said that he was the love of her life.

Mel B and Stephen Belafonte first met in 2007. (Credit: Getty)

Stephen Belafonte

She met her second husband and film producer Stephen Belafonte on a film set in February 2007. Months later, they tied the knot a few months later.

They welcomed Madison Brown Belafonte into the world in 2011.

While she was deeply in love at the time, her family warned her about him. In her memoir, Mel B said her ex-husband was toxic behind closed doors, which she hid from the outside world.

“It was just lie after lie after lie, and I got used to lying. I didn’t want anyone to find out what was going on,” she told The Guardian.

In that same interview, she admitted she was in a vulnerable place when she met him, which was shortly after her separation from Eddie Murphy.

“What do they say? The devil shows up with everything you want,” she said. “He was Prince Charming back then. He was sexy. He was very flattering.”

When she finally left him in 2017, she went with only $936.

Mel B had a tumultuous relationship history before she met Stephen. (Credit: Getty)

“I took back my freedom,” she explained. “And I knew, from that day forward, that I’d know where my money is going.”

After a tumultuous settlement and a battle for joint custody, the former couple were ordered to stay 200 yards away from one another.

Since their traumatic split, Mel B made sure to get rid of the tattoo she had done about their relationship.

It once said, ‘Stephen, till death do us part, you own my heart, ’ and rather than getting it lasered, the Spice Girls member took a different approach.

“I got it cut out,” she explained. “I was put under for it, and I said to the doctor, ‘Give me the ugliest scar ever because I want it to be a reminder that that ugly person is cut out of my life.’”

Despite her complicated relationship history, Mel B met the love of her life, Rory McPhee. (Credit: Getty)

Who is Mel B in a relationship with now?

The singer has known her soon-to-be husband for years. Growing up, she knew the hair stylist through her cousin.

As for her first impressions of him?

“I was like, ‘Oh, god, boys will be boys, whatever.’ He’s just a friend, a family friend, nothing like that,” she told PEOPLE.

They then reconnected when she moved back to Leeds in 2019.

“He was just there patiently waiting, always there to give me a hair treatment, always there to talk. He’s a great listener,” she continued. “And he just became more and more of a friend, and more and more important in my life.

“It’d been a long time that anybody was that kind to me. I wasn’t looking for intimacy or anything like that because I was still suffering a lot from PTSD.

“And he was just patient. He read the first draft of my book. He just couldn’t believe that a person that says they loved you would treat you like that.”

Mel B is set to tie the knot with Rory McPhee. (Credit: Instagram)

Years later, Rory got down on one knee in her favourite hotel, with her dogs in tow.

“My lips were trembling,” he told Hello! Magazine. “I’d spent ages writing down all these things I wanted to say, but when it came to it, I just babbled.”

Mel B said he even went that extra mile.

“He knew my dad before he passed,” she said on TODAY in 2024.

“He went to my dad’s grave, so he told me afterwards, and asked for my hand in marriage. I mean, not that my dad could say anything… but it was so lovely.”

