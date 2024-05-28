Content Warning: The article discusses the topic of miscarriage, which may be triggering for some readers.

Three months after welcoming their first child, The Bachelor couple Locky Gilbert and Irena Srbinovska have shared an update on their baby girl.

Sharing a slew of photos of her daughter Ava to Instagram, Irena wrote: “Mum Era life with Ava over the last week.

“Who loves a newborn cuddle? They smell so good.”

Her husband Locky was quick to comment: “My girls 🔥🔥🔥”

Irena is enjoying newborn cuddles with Ava.

Fans were delighted by the update, sharing their support in the comments.

“I used to worry about all the things I should be doing around the house. Now I miss this, and wish I had enjoyed ever minute. In 6 months, she will be miss independent and you will long for these moments,” one follower wrote.

“Aah she is growing fast now too beautiful,” another added.

“Awww enjoy every precious moment of that newborn bliss,” a third penned.

Irena and Locky announced they had welcomed Ava Aleksandra Gilbert into the world on the 23 February 2024.

Locky and Irena welcomed Ava in February.

The besotted parents shared a series of black and white photos from the hospital.

It wasn’t an easy pregnancy journey for Irena and Locky.

Not long after their season of The Bachelor finished ended, Irena revealed to our sister site WHO that she had experienced a miscarriage.

“During our first few months together I, unfortunately, suffered a miscarriage,” she said.

“But Locky was my absolute rock and having his support made me love him even more.”

It wasn’t an easy road to pregnancy.

“We are just normal people and while we put ourselves in the spotlight, you never know what is going on in our lives that day,” Locky added.

“If you have to say something, then direct it at me, not my girl.”

Following the miscarriage, Irena sought out a specialist to receive some fertility tests.

“I know I have the biological clock ticking (it’s something that I am very aware of), but I am hopeful that a baby or two is in the near future,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

Now, she and Locky are enjoying newborn baby bliss – minus the lack of sleep.

If you or someone you know has been affected by the issues raised in this article, help is always available. Call SANDS on 1300 308 307 or visit their website.