EXCLUSIVE: Why Kate Winslet has finally ENDED 25-year-feud with Renée Zellweger

NEED TO KNOW Kate Winslet was considered for the iconic role of Bridget Jones in the 2001 film, Bridget Jones’s Diary, but was deemed too young by producers.

was considered for the iconic role of Bridget Jones in the 2001 film, Bridget Jones’s Diary, but was deemed too young by producers. American actress Renée Zellweger was cast the quintessential British singleton in the film, which caused significant uproar in the UK, with many feeling an English actress should have played the role.

was cast the quintessential British singleton in the film, which caused significant uproar in the UK, with many feeling an English actress should have played the role. Thanks to Kate’s 25-year-old daughter, Mia Threapleton, the two have reportedly buried the hatchet.

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In a plot twist-worthy of a Richard Curtis rom-com, Kate Winslet has finally buried the hatchet with her one-time foe Renée Zellweger – and it’s all thanks to Kate’s actress daughter Mia Threapleton.

Back in 2001, Hollywood handed the quintessentially English character Bridget Jones to American actress Renée in the film adaptation of Helen Fielding’s popular book, Bridget Jones’s Diary. The UK press responded with outrage, calling for Kate to be “our Bridget”.

“It was crazy – the Brits were furious about it,” recalls a showbiz insider. “Kate was riding high after Titanic and Sense and Sensibility, so many felt she’d been robbed.”

Renée Zellweger starred as the iconic Bridget Jones in the romantic comedy film series. (Credit: Working Title Films)

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At the time, the party line was that Kate was “too young” for the role. She was around 24-25 when the film entered production. Renée was 31-32, making her a closer fit to Bridget’s age.

While Kate, now 50, quite sensibly stayed out of the fracas, friends say she was “disappointed” to miss out on playing Bridget.

“That was up until she saw the film and saw what a brilliant job Renée did,” adds the insider.

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“She knew the director had made the right choice. She’s always respected Renée’s talent, but it’s safe to say Renée kept her distance from Kate – an actress she’d swap résumés with any day of the week.”

Now, in 2026, the story has come full circle in the most heartwarming way. Kate’s daughter, Mia, 25, has been cast alongside Renée, 58, in the hotly anticipated family drama A Woman in the Sun.

The buzzy project also stars Sissy Spacek, 76, and is backed by Ben Affleck’s production company.

“Kate can’t stop telling friends how excited she is that Mia is working with Renée,” adds the source.

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Mia has landed a huge part opposite Renée. (Credit: Getty)

“It’s a huge break. Seeing Mia work with someone of Renée’s calibre is a dream scenario for Kate.

“Renée and Sissy have three Oscars between them, so Mia’s determined to do her very best.”

Friends say the full-circle moment feels poetic. Adds the source, “After years of polite industry run-ins, Kate and Renée are now on the best of terms.

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“Bridget Jones may have gone to Renée, but two decades later, Kate’s daughter gets to learn from the woman who made the role iconic.”