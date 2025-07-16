John Goodman unrecognisable after drastic body transformation

John Goodman has shocked fans with his recent 90kg body transformation.

The Roseanne star, 73, was snapped on the blue carpet at the Smurfs premiere on July 13, as he voices Papa Smurf in the upcoming film.

And as he posed for photos in a fitted navy blue suit, he couldn’t take the smile off his face.

Opening up about his health journey, Goodman revealed how he lost weight over the years.

John Goodman is starring in the Smurfs movie. (Credit: Getty)

His health kick began in the early 2000s, and he quit drinking in 2007.

“It was getting to be too much,” he told The Guardian in 2012. “It was 30 years of a disease that was taking its toll on everyone around me and it had got to the point where, every time I did it, it was becoming more and more debilitating,” he continued. “It was life or death. It was time to stop.”

Speaking with ABC News in 2016, he said he noticed similarities between his overeating and alcoholism.

“I think you’re trying to fill a hole that can’t be filled unless it’s filled with goodness,” he explained. “You just acknowledge that it’s there. You can’t fill it. And you go on and live with it.”

John Goodman has been candid about how much weight he has lost. (Credit: Getty)

Along with cutting out alcohol, The Conners star told PEOPLE in 2010 that he cut sugar out of his diet and exercised six times a week.

When he made an appearance on Late Night with David Letterman that same year, he revealed he was “pushing 400” lbs (181kg) at his heaviest.

“I’d get off of Roseanne — every spring. I’d lose 60 pounds every spring,” he said, and went into a cycle of gaining and losing weight.

Since then, he has credited portion control and exercise to his transformation, including getting 10,000 to 12,000 steps a day.

“That was just getting out and walking the dogs,” he told the Rolling Stone in 2023.

“I was boxing up until then and I haven’t been able to do that since Covid because I’m lazy. I haven’t been exercising, but I’m going to start a routine again this summer where I can get some stuff done. I’ve just let everything go just because I haven’t had the energy because of the jobs.”

While he’s been frank about his health journey, he has also revealed where he stands with his onscreen wife Roseanne Barr.

“We haven’t talked for about seven or eight years,” the actor, 73, told The Hollywood Reporter in a recent interview. “I’d rather doubt if she wants to talk to me.”