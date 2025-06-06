Robert Irwin has provided a promising update about his sister Bindi’s health after she was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery last month.

The wildlife warrior had her appendix removed while in the US in May to attend the 2025 Steve Irwin Gala in Las Vegas, which she ultimately was unable to attend.

During the surgery, she also had a large hernia repaired and endometriosis lesions removed.

Robert Irwin has provided an update about the progress Bindi has made and her health. (Credit: Instagram)

The update from Robert came during an interview with Today.

“She’s going really well,” Robert revealed on the program.

“She missed our big Steve Irwin Gala that we were over in the States for. Her appendix decided to have a mind of its own.”

“She went in to get that appendix removed surgically, and they found another 14 endometriosis lesions there. So she’s still battling endo, but she’s the best, I think, she’s been in years,” he added.

“She’s doing so well. We’re all now home together as a family, and she’s just a whole new person. I’m really, really proud of her.”

The I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! host, who is gearing up to feature on Dancing with the Stars in the US, then spoke about his thoughts on the conversations surrounding endometriosis.

“I think it’s so important, I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, endometriosis is such an under-discussed topic. Women’s health in general really is,” he said.

“I think we need to make it a more mainstream discussion … if anyone’s out there struggling, put endo on your radar, it is such a prevalent thing.”

Bindi Irwin has been candid about her health in the past. (Credit: Instagram)

What has Bindi said about her battle with endometriosis?

Bindi has also revealed she was feeling “better”.

“This is the first day I have worn pants since my surgery so, big moment. I’ve been in those really flowy dresses and things… but, it’s good,” she told Kyle Kelce on the Not Gonna Lie podcast in early June.

She added that she was “really grateful” to have the endometriosis removed.

“Endometriosis has been part of my life since I was 13 so it’s been a long journey, but they removed more lesions which was really exciting, and the disease itself goes undiagnosed for many many years for most women who have it, so it’s really tricky, so I’m really glad that they found more to take out,” she said.

“So it’s up and up, where every day is better, but yeah, I’m excited,” she said. “Hopefully no more surgery for a little while, cause I’ve had a few now.”

It took 10 years for her to be diagnosed.

Bindi has had a long battle with the disease. (Credit: Instagram)

“I cannot even remember how many doctors I went to. Doctor after doctor, specialists … I had every test you could imagine. Blood tests and CT scans and MRIs and x-rays…” she explained. “You name it, and I was checked for it.”

She explained that she was eventually diagnosed by a doctor in the US, which changed her life.

In a collaborative Instagram post with Talking Foreign Affairs, which was also shared by the World Health Organisation, Bindi also explained that she was told her pain was in her head.

Explaining that she often cancelled plans due to the extreme pain, she encouraged others to push for answers if they were struggling.

Bindi Irwin wants others to advocate for their own health. (Credit: Instagram)

It followed the update she made less than a week after her surgeries.

“The reason I share my health journey is because more girls and women desperately need answers to their undiagnosed pain,” she wrote on Instagram at the time, thanking her followers for their well wishes.

“I’ve battled with endometriosis for more than 12 years. This disease is crippling and can make you feel incredibly isolated. We need to raise awareness and change the narrative for women’s health.”

Bindi first revealed that she underwent surgery for the “crippling” disease in 2023.