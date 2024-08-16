Channel Nine personality Sophie Walsh has just been named as the new Weekend Today Show co-host alongside Clint Stanaway.



Sophie has been working as the Weekend Today newsreader since 2020, however, she will now step up to the co-host position as the former co-host Jayne Azzopardi has landed the newsreader position on the weekday show.

Jayne’s new position was previously filled by Brooke Boney, however, it was recently announced that Brooke would be leaving the show after five years to study at Oxford University in the UK.



Though Sophie has been making headlines since her new role was announced, this isn’t the first time she has found herself in the spotlight…

Talk about a hard launch! (Credit: Instagram)

In February 2024, Sophie and her boyfriend, Aussie cricketer Moises Henriques, went public with their romance after months of speculation that the two were dating.



Sophie posted a photo with Moises from inside the Taylor Swift’s at Accor Stadium in Sydney, with various publications reporting that she had “confirmed” their romance.



Since then, both have shared photos together on their Instagram pages, sharing sweet insights into their life together.

WHO IS SOPHIE WALSH’S BOYFRIEND?

Moises Henriques, 37, is a well-known Australian cricket player, having represented our country in all three formats. He is also the current captain of the Sydney Sixers.



Moises was previously married to Krista Thomas. The two tied the know in Cairns in 2018 and went on to have a son together.

This was the first photo to spark speculation of their romance. (Credit: Instagram)

HOW LONG HAVE SOPHIE WALSH AND MOISES HENRIQUES BEEN TOGETHER?

Though Sophie’s post at the Taylor Swift concert was said to be confirmation of their romance, the first sign of their relationship was shared in January 2024.



Sophie shared a photo with Moises before a game. Channel Nine reporter Hannah Sinclair commented: “Loverssss 😍😍.”

All dressed up! (Credit: Instagram)

In March 2024, both Sophie and Moises shared a photo from the SW Medal Night. This post remains the first and only insight into their relationship shared on Moises’ Instagram.



Sophie on the other hand, has shared various posts to her Instagram page. In June 2024, the two took a trip New Zealand.