The first look at the cast for Wednesday was revealed by Netflix. Netflix

"Interesting casting: looks like they've gone back to the original source material so I can only approve. CZJ will make an excellent Morticia," one Twitter user mused.

Another added, "Who else here is chuffed to pieces that CZJ is playing Morticia in Wednesday? I adore her - I was born in England, but I’m a Welshy (and Scandinavian) by blood and feel like she’s a little bit mine."

However, some social media users weren't convinced, insisting that Catherine had big shoes to fill after Anjelica Huston famously portrayed Morticia Addams in the 1991 Addams Family film and its subsequent sequel.

Carolyn Jones also starred as Morticia in the original 1964 black and white television series.

Anjelica Huston famously portrayed Morticia Addams in the 1991 film and its sequel. Paramount

"CZJ looks good, but honestly it’s hard to top Anjelica Huston and Raul Julia as Morticia and Gomez. They were so perfectly cast and acted," one Reddit user mused.

Another commented, "I’m not sure CZJ has like the charisma I would expect of Morticia? She’s a good actress but IDK I just am not seeing it. Her costuming here looks straight out of spirit Halloween."

According to Netflix, the Wednesday series sees the titular character attempt to "master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago – all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore [Academy]."

Rising star Jenna Ortega will play titular character, Wednesday Addams. Netflix

Last year, Catherine revealed she was "really looking forward" to partaking in the highly-anticipated reboot, telling Entertainment Tonight: "I'm so excited to be working with the great Tim Burton, and the make-up and costume designer who I've worked with before, and with Luis Guzmán, playing Gomez, who I worked with on Traffic.

"It's going to be a really great camaraderie. I'm really looking forward to it."

Wednesday is set to be released on Netflix later this year.