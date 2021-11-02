Friends: The Official Advent Calendar (2021 Edition): 25 Days of Surprises from Amazon for $30

Celebrate the holidays with Friends along with Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Joey, and Phoebe this year with this all-new advent calendar book.

Friends: The Official Advent Calendar (2021 Edition) contains 25 days of surprises and brand-new unique keepsakes and trinkets ranging from fun paper ornaments to classic Friends-inspired recipe cards and more.

Nostalgic and fun for Friends fans of all ages, it's the perfect way to capture the holiday memories from the series, or create your own, as you celebrate the holidays with this timeless collectible.

Star Wars: The Galactic Advent Calendar: 25 Days of Surprises from Amazon for $49.99

Filled with more than thirty surprises spread out over 25 days, Star Wars: The Galactic Advent Calendar is the perfect gift for any Star Wars fan.

This advent calendar is packed with a galaxy’s worth of exclusive trinkets, featuring more than 30 surprises, from greeting cards to paper ornaments, buttons, booklets, and more.

Star Wars: The Galactic Advent Calendar is bound to excite fans with adorable souvenirs and holiday-themed keepsakes spread out over the course of 25 days.

Harry Potter: Holiday Magic: The Official Advent Calendar from Amazon for $30

Celebrate the holidays with Harry, Ron, and Hermione with this magical advent calendar book filled with more than 25 Wizarding World surprises.

Harry Potter: Holiday Magic: The Official Advent Calendar Book takes readers into the Wizarding World and shows iconic moments from the beloved Harry Potter films.

With 25 days of surprises, unique keepsakes, and collectibles ranging from festive paper ornaments to Harry Potter–inspired recipe cards and more, this advent calendar book is a must-have for Harry Potter fans of all ages.

Playmobil - Back to the Future Advent Calendar from Amazon for $85.52

Playmobil Advent Calendar Back to the Future has fantastic figures from the cult film with lots of accessories behind every door.

Suitable for children aged five and over, this advent calendar contains 97 pieces and guarantees some family fun.

The Nightmare Before Christmas: Official Advent Calendar: Ghoulish Delights Calendar from Amazon for $44.14

Celebrate Christmas with Jack Skellington in an advent calendar filled with ghoulish delights!

Counting down to Christmas has never been more fun than with this frighteningly entertaining countdown calendar based on Disney's Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas.

This special countdown calendar opens to reveal 25 gifts that include mini books, note cards, ornaments, and other surprises to take readers through the 25 days of the happiest holiday of the year.

Marvel: The Official Advent Calendar from Amazon for $36.87

Filled with more than 30 surprises spread out over 25 days, Marvel Advent Calendar is the perfect gift for any Marvel fan.

Celebrate the holidays and your favourite Marvel moments with this action-packed advent calendar loaded with a universe’s worth of exclusive mementos.

Home Alone: The Official Aaaaaadvent Calendar from Amazon for $42.32

Celebrate the holidays with this interactive advent calendar inspired by the holiday classic, Home Alone.

Re-discover this charming holiday classic with this interactive advent calendar featuring a pop-up tree, 24 paper ornaments recalling the film's most memorable moments, and a bonus booklet of Kevin's misadventures.

Disney Classic Advent Calendar 2021 from Amazon for $55.95

Discover the magic of the holidays with the Disney Mickey Mouse Advent Calendar, which features Mickey Mouse and his friends dressed in holiday outfits around a Christmas tree.

This festive calendar comes with 11 mini surprise figures, five card decorations, five sticker sheets, five stickers, and three stickers in three gift boxes.

Disney: Storybook Collection Advent Calendar 2021 from Amazon for $46.15

Count down to Christmas with all your Disney and Pixar friends by unwrapping 24 books this holiday season, and enjoy a magical tale every day from December 1st through December 24th.

Inside includes 24, 24-page small paperback books, each individually wrapped in a paper sleeve to keep every story leading up to Christmas a surprise.

The Official Batman Advent Calendar: Christmas in Gotham City from Amazon for $37.25

Celebrate the holidays with the Batman Family and Gotham City rogues with The Official Batman Advent Calendar.

This unique book features 25 pockets filled with exclusive keepsakes like recipe cards, pins, patches, and many more fun and unique gifts inspired by Gotham City.