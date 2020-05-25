Sparks are flying between Renee Bargh (left) and Brad Pitt (right) Instagram

Since then, insiders say the pair have grown close.

“Renee is very much Brad’s type: smart, beautiful, witty and strong, and he can tell she’s an incredibly talented character who’s got what it takes to go all the way in Hollywood and beyond,” the source reveals.

“He never usually opens up on the red carpet like he did to Renee, so the fact he stayed so long talking to her is proof how impressed he was.

“She was the one who called time on their interview, not the other way around, and that’s also fairly unheard of!”

Brad and Renee shared a flirty moment at SAG Awards when The Voice host interviewed the Hollywood A-lister. E!

Adding further fuel to the fire, last year Renee was quick to point out in another social media post the “amazing chemistry” between the pair.

Meanwhile, it’s believed the pair share many mutual friends in Hollywood.

“They’d run into each other a few times before that, because they share quite a few LA friends. Brad took to her right away,” the source says.

It’s understood Renee recently split up with former boyfriend, US actor Glen Powell. And while a potential romance between Brad and Renee was momentarily halted after the actor’s famous reunion with ex Jennifer Aniston, it seems Brad is now hoping to start something serious with his new Aussie flame.

Fans were convinced Brad was "totally keen" when Renee shared the moment on Instagram. E!

“Even at the SAG event, Brad was committed to being with Jen and seeing where that took them afterwards. But now, with neither of them attached to anyone serious and Renee still commuting back and forth to Hollywood, there’s nothing to stop them from going on a date and seeing where it takes them,” the source adds.

“Certainly Brad’s been dropping hints that he wants to ask Renee out when she’s next in town, and it’s hard to imagine she’ll say no when he does,” says the source.

“Anyone can see they have fantastic chemistry and it will be an interesting match, for sure.”

Brad's been dropping hints he wants to ask Renee out when she's next in town. Instagram

With Brad such a big-name celebrity, sources say it will be hard for the pair to keep their budding romance a secret for very long.

The Oscar-winning actor prefers to keep his love-life low-key, and it appears that Renee’s low profile in Hollywood will help the couple avoid speculation.

But Brad’s ongoing connection with his fierce ex-wife Ange and their shared six children will certainly make it an interesting ride for The Voice host.

“He is very picky and private when it comes to whom he dates, and the fact Renee hasn’t been pursuing Brad will certainly count in her favour,” the insider reveals.

“He has always found smart, career-driven women very attractive, and there was something about Renee that really struck a chord with Brad. Plus she’s one of the most attractive women he’s met in years.”

