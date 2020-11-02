“They’ve both been very responsible gun owners as far as the kids are concerned – they’ve even sent them on gun safety courses and taken them to the shooting range.” Getty

Brad and Angelina's custody battle has been going on for four years but in a previous report by New Idea, a frustrated Brad Pitt threatened to have his ex-wife Angelina Jolie dragged to jail if she tried to, yet again, stall proceedings.

Sources exclusively revealed that Brad has “had it” with being intimidated and picked to pieces by his ex-spouse.

It’s claimed he now refuses to speak to Ange, 45, unless officials are by their side at all times – and he’ll spare no mercy if she steps out of line!

“It’s no exaggeration to say Brad’s scared of Angie, and he wants professional witnesses with them at all times,” explains an insider.

“He’ll have no issue bringing in the cops if she shouts at him in an abusive way, or gives him cause to believe it’s an unsafe environment in any way, shape or form.

“The tension between these two is unbearable right now, but they still have to sit together and work things out. I’m sure it would be the ultimate revenge to see Angie led away in handcuffs.”

In another blow for Brad, relationship with German model Nicole Poturalski, 27, has crumbled after two months of dating.

The couple were first spotted back in August but according to US publication Page Six, the short-lived romance is over.

According to a source close to the pair, their romance is now “totally over” and despite keeping it quiet, Brad and Nicole went their separate ways “a while back”.

The insider added: “It was never all that serious as it was cracked up to be.”

Brad's relationship with German model Nicole Poturalski is over. Getty/Instagram

Angelina, meanwhile, remains single but spoke candidly about what it was like parenting in lockdown.

"It is a lovely thing to discover that your children don't want perfect. They just want you honest. And doing your best," she explained.

"In fact, the more room they have to be great where you are weak, the stronger they may become. They love you. They want to help you. So in the end, it's the team you build. And in a way, they are raising you up too. You grow together."

