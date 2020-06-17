Tully and Drew's relationship has everyone talking. Channel Nine

When Tully teamed up with Pedestrian.TV yesterday to answer fans’ burning questions, you can bet there were plenty of questions about Drew among other juicy details.

“Ok there’s a lot of Drew questions,” she said referring to one asking why they split.

“Look we gave it a go, we were both in a pretty weird headspace after the show, as were all the housemates. And I think having two of us in the weird headspace made for a really unhealthy start to a relationship.”

“I was pretty devastated, I’m not gonna lie, I think people assume that I ended it…. I didn’t.”

Tully was permitted back in the house after her eviction and made the most of the moment. Channel Nine

Heartbreaking!

That’s not the only facet of the relationship fans were curious about, asking if the couple had ever had sex while in the house.

“NO, Drew and I did not sleep together in the house. It’s not exactly sexy, you can hear cameramen breathing down your neck, and there are people right next to you.”

Tully is now an influencer. Insatgram

The unfiltered questions did not stop there. Many were curious about all the salacious things housemates got up to that never aired.

And, Tully confirmed there was plenty! Particular because, as she reveals, they happened during celebrations where housemates were drinking, and footage of the housemates intoxicated was not allowed to be aired.

One fan asked if Big Brother hands out condoms for those who do want to “get frisky”.

“You guys are so horny! There are so many questions like this.

He doesn’t hand them out but there are condoms available in the diary room,” Tully responded.

Times have definitely changed since then, in the 2020 revival housemates are not allowed to share a bed let alone ask Big Brother for protection.