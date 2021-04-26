Big Brother is back and he's wasting no time putting his housemates through their paces.
With a new house, new challenges and new strategies, it's going to be tougher than ever before to be the last one standing this time around.
WATCH: Big Brother exes Katie and Max both enter the house
Big Brother Australia 2021 has finally kicked into gear and we're watching as closely as the games master (well, almost) to see who has what it takes to make it to the end.
The new nominations challenges, as well as classic side tasks from Big Brother himself, will see the housemates put through the absolute wringer, physically and mentally, to stay in the competition.
Whoever wins the nominations challenges gets to nominate three housemates for eviction. After that, it's up to the contestants to decide who gets to stay and who's out of the race.
It's a system that leads to many cunning alliances and even potential backstabbing, all in the name of being the last one standing in the new-and-improved Big Brother house.
Scroll down to see who has left the competition.
He was almost saved.
Channel Seven
Max
The first housemate to get sent packing was Gold Coast ironman Max after Renata just beat him in a nominations challenge and considered him to be a big threat in the house.
After that it was up to Daniel and Nick to choose whether to send Max, Christina, Melissa, or no one, home.
While Nick wasn't keen on eliminating any of the three, "loose cannon" Daniel voted Max out of the race, forcing the ironman said his final goodbyes.
Speaking to New Idea, Max revealed why he thought Daniel sent him packing, stating, “I didn’t get voted out because I was hated, I got voted out because one guy was scared, that’s all”.