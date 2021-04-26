With a new house, new challenges and new strategies, it's going to be tougher than ever before to be the last one standing this time around.

Big Brother is back and he's wasting no time putting his housemates through their paces.

Big Brother Australia 2021 has finally kicked into gear and we're watching as closely as the games master (well, almost) to see who has what it takes to make it to the end.

The new nominations challenges, as well as classic side tasks from Big Brother himself, will see the housemates put through the absolute wringer, physically and mentally, to stay in the competition.

Whoever wins the nominations challenges gets to nominate three housemates for eviction. After that, it's up to the contestants to decide who gets to stay and who's out of the race.

It's a system that leads to many cunning alliances and even potential backstabbing, all in the name of being the last one standing in the new-and-improved Big Brother house.

Scroll down to see who has left the competition.