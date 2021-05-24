Ari has confessed the Big Brother experience was harder than he expected. Channel Seven

"Everyone does it" Ari says. "I mean Jess told so many (lies)."

Ari goes on to explain the AFL star's big scheme while in the house.

"Jess promised everyone top five, top three, top ten." Ari says. "Before evictions, if Jess wanted to get rid of someone she’d kind of go 'get rid of this person, I know something about them, just trust me'. And then you would do what she said and after eviction you’d be like 'why?' and she’d have nothing to say."

As well as exposing Jess' Big Brother strategy, the neuropsychology student explains that there was one housemate that the AFL player did not gel with.

"Jess and Christina are not friends at all, they can’t stand each other."

And, according to Ari, their feud wasn't the only thing going on behind the scenes, with the reality star claiming that every housemate was ultimately playing their own game.

"I think everyone in there manipulated the truth," Ari tells us. "I think your success in the game is based on how well you can take a situation and manipulate it and then make sure that it kind of works in your benefit".

But although it seems like the Sydney-sider managed to fool most of his fellow contestants, Big Brother evictee Katie Williams claimed she was onto his game.

“I knew he was playing us." Katie told New Idea. "I did know he was playing us. He was all over us saying, stuff like, 'I’ll just do what you want'. And I knew that he was a smart kid. I did know what he was doing.”

Ari, however, doesn't buy it.

"I don’t think Katie was actually onto me; I think she probably just pretended that." the student declares. "If she was onto me surely she would have gotten rid of me a lot earlier."

He goes on to explain that he and Katie met during the audition process, during which he "did not hold back".

"Katie and I had a strange relationship because we met at the live audition process and in that audition process I did not hold back and so she knew that I wanted to stir the pot and make the show interesting."

When he wasn't tricking housemates with his lies, Ari was pushing his body to the limits.

"The challenges are so physical. I lost close to 15 kilos in the house." the 22-year-old says. "It’s really tough on your body and stuff but I had the time of my life in there."