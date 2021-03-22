Daniel is described as a "loose cannon". Seven

This 48-year-old real estate agent is described as a "loose cannon" who is putting everything on the line to win.

"I'm going to be the greatest player of Big Brother in the world," Daniel says.

"The bar's going to be raised this year. I don't quit. I walk my talk. I will win Big Brother."

Melissa

Melissa

Leaving her three young children at home for the first time, she's entering Big Brother's house with her eyes firmly on the prize.

"Winning Big Brother will save our family farm and my kids will be ok," Melissa says.

"That's all I want for them, to secure their future. Nothing will break me."

Sarah Jane

Sarah Jane

The first officially confirmed housemate for 2021, Sarah Jane is also the oldest contestant to enter the show at 65-years-old.

The antique jewellery dealer is a fierce fashion icon and well known to many in the industry.

"I might be the oldest but I have an opportunity to prove to people that you can all put yourself outside of a comfort zone and fly," she says.

"It's going to be mad, it's going to be fun, it's going to be terrifying. Bring it on!"

Flex Mami

Flex Mami appeared in the first teaser for the show. Instagram

After being photographed entering the house late last year it's no surprise to see TV presenter, DJ and podcaster, Flex Mami appear in the first teaser for the show.

The multi-talented social media star, whose real name is Lillian Ahenkan, can be seen strutting down the street.

"Big Brother intrigues me," she says in the clip, "my life is one big social game."

