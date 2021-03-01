Married At First Sight's Martha Kalifatidis debuted a new look. Getty

It’s no secret the 32-year-old loves an augmentation, and has previously admitted to having a nose job, breast implants and consistent Botox.

In 2019, Martha was asked by fan on Instagram about the age she first got plastic surgery on her nose.

"Was your nose before getting it done a big insecurity. What age did you get it done?", wrote the fan.

The reality star first found fame by appearing on MAFS in 2019. Instagram

In response to the fan's question, the 30-year-old MAFS star shared a throwback pic of herself to declare she went under the knife at the tender age of 22.

"This is me before my nose job, I was 22 when I got it done," wrote Martha.

Perhaps the most surprising revelation is that the Kim Kardashian lookalike seems to ever so slightly regret the procedure, writing, "Still cute" under the caption.

Martha has previously been open about her procedures. Instagram

Martha’s boyfriend Michael Brunelli, who she met on the reality TV juggernaut, has also previously revealed he has undergone rhinoplasty to fix a broken nose.

Meanwhile, as well as her nose, Martha has been open about enhancing her boobs with breast implants and tightening her face with botox, with a reality TV makeover not too dissimilar to co-star Jessika Power.

For more, pick up a copy of New Idea. On sale now!