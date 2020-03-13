Martha trying on some bling

It comes in the same day that the relaity TV star told pop culture podcast Real Talk with Holly and Ali what life is really like with Michael Brunelli.

Having just moved in together in Sydney’s Bondi Beach, the reality-TV star turned influencer says she’s not a huge fan of public displays of affection, admitting, “It’s a bit gag, that lovey dovey stuff,” when it’s just the two of them, it’s a different story.

“Behind closed doors we’re each other’s shadow, we don’t leave each other’s side,” Martha explains on this week’s episode of Real Talk.



She continued: “We’ll be in the kitchen cooking and he’ll be like, ‘alright bub,’ and he’ll kiss me and I’ll be like, ‘where are you going?’ and he’ll be like, ‘I’m just going in the other room.’ And I’m like, ‘alright, I’ll miss you.’ But we don’t do that in public because people want to keep their breakfast and lunch down. Don’t you get a bit awkward when you see a couple doing that in front of people’s faces?”

Martha has revealed what life is really like with Michael Brunelli to pop culture podcast Real Talk with Holly and Ali. Instagram

After nearly a year and a half together, the couple are more in love than ever and Martha is still shocked at how kind her boyfriend is.

“He’s a real gentleman. It’s not even an act. He makes me feel so good about myself. I remember being with other guys and it wasn’t the same,” the 31-year-old reveals.

“I had this one guy, we were having a shower together and he was rating me out of 10. And I was like, ‘I’m never coming back here, I hope you had fun because, honey, this is the last time you’ve seen this 9 and a half.’ He gave me a 9 and a half!! But you know what, keep the .5 just to keep my head on. But still, just lie to me though. Don’t say it! Don’t do that. Do you want to hear what I’m rating you?”

Former Married At First Sight star, Martha Kalifatidis. Instagram

Michael, a former primary school teacher, is now focusing his energy on building a health and fitness brand and he’s been guiding Martha along the way.

“He just makes me feel good. He’s so good. His approach to it [health and fitness] is so fresh. Some days I don’t want to go to the gym, and he’s like, ‘alright.’ and other days I’m like, ‘you’re too easy on me, you need to be harder on me.’ and he’s like, ‘I don’t! You look good, you don’t have issues, you have a healthy relationship with food,’” Martha says.

“But you know, I don’t have a healthy relationship with food, I was saying to my girlfriend the other day, not that I starve myself, I don’t, quite the opposite, I’m like binge dot com. But the thing is, and here’s my unhealthy relationship with food - I can’t eat something and not feel guilty about it.

Martha Kalifatidis. Instagram

"It’s f*cked! Why can’t I have some hot chips, man, I’m a person! Michael will eat something and I’ll say, ‘do you feel guilty?’ And he’ll say, ‘what? I ate my lunch. No!’ And I want that, I want to get to a place...the older I get, the more I’m there.”

For more from Martha - including her thoughts on this year’s Married at First Sight contestants, her job as an influencer and her ultimate career goal - listen to podcast Real Talk with Holly and Ali now!