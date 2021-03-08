Since her shock departure from Nine, Sonia Kruger has fast become Seven’s biggest star. From Holey Moley to Big Brother, The Voice and Dancing With The Stars, there’s nothing she can’t do… except film interstate!

Speaking to New Idea, a network insider says that the Sydney-based presenter, 55, was recently forced to put her foot down when Big Brother’s 2022 season was about to jump ship from NSW.

“Sonia wasn’t having a bar of it and basically told execs that the next season has to be in Sydney or she could walk,” says the spy.

“Her family is here in Sydney and she has commitments. There’s no way she’ll uproot all that.”