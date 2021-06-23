Daniel just missed out on a spot in the top four. Channel Seven

“I’ll say one thing and I’m not going to say a name, but one contestant was first out of the challenge and they started yelling and screaming and production had to tell them to shut up because all of the other contestants were still in this challenge," Daniel dishes.

“And I actually yelled at this contestant, ‘Will you shut your mouth? We’re all trying to win this challenge’. It was a big spoiled brat moment which I hated and I just thought, ‘Oh my god, get some perspective, will you? You’re first out, stop crying like a baby’.

“Sometimes people had that mentality and I personally didn’t like it. I think 60,000 people applied and you’re on the show, where’s the gratitude? Just be grateful for that. There’s 100 cameramen all around us, there’s 200 production staff. That’s the only time I really disliked someone.”

Ari placed Daniel up for eviction and convinced Christina to vote him out. Channel Seven

Throughout his time on the reality show, Danny would continuously say “it’s just a game” whenever a contestant was voted out. And it seems he has kept that mentality following his own exit, explaining that Ari simply “outplayed” him.

“Ari’s strategy was to lie. He had to do what he needed to do to make it to the podium and he outplayed me, it’s that simple. He just went back on his word.”

However, the 48-year-old went on to confess that the backstab wasn’t the easiest of pills to swallow.

“It hurt because I saved him a couple of times; when I sent him down the cave he said on his mother’s life, quote, ‘I would never do anything to you Danny’."

WATCH: Big Brother's Ari reveals he's been lying to housemates (Story continues after video)

Danny continues: "But Ari’s 22 years old I’m 48, we live by two very different moral codes. My gameplay wasn’t one of lies. The way I got myself to the top five wasn’t through lying and cheating, it was by being pretty upfront with people. And I think the contestants respected that. They may not like me but at least they knew where they stood with me. And I think Australia respected me for that too.”

Speaking of authenticity, while other housemates may have had a bone to pick with the way they were portrayed on screen, Daniel is adamant that everything we saw on TV was real.

“I don’t think the cameras lie; what you see is what you get and these other housemates who are whinging about a bad edit, I think it’s just sour grapes. I was myself. You saw good moments and bad moments and that’s who I am.”