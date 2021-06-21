Ari Kimber believes he would make a great Prime Minister. Channel Seven

As for why he would make a great PM, Ari doesn’t hesitate to explain that it’s his ability to make decisions.

“I think I would be an incredible politician,” he says. “I know what is good for people and I am happy to make executive decisions. I think I would always look after this country’s best interests and make it more powerful than ever.”

Meanwhile, Ari is feeling on top of the world after surviving the Mirrored Room challenge, which saw Tilly Whitfeld evicted.

WATCH BELOW: Power Mum Mary | Meet The Housemate | Big Brother Australia. Post continues after video...

“I’m so unbelievably excited to be rejoining the game and for a chance to get my revenge on those who evicted me – but I am really upset for Tilly,” he adds.

“It’s no secret that I’m not the most compassionate person on the planet, but Tilly and I became really close in that room and it killed me seeing her so upset, because she wanted to win the game so bad.”

Ari hated to see Tilly Whitfield leave the show. Channel Seven

Now that he is back in the game, Ari’s fellow housemates better watch their backs.

“I am a vindictive person and do not allow others to screw with me. I am desperate to get back into the house and evict those that had gotten rid of me.”