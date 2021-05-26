"I think I made a bit of an impact while I was there," Mitch said of his Big Brother experience. Channel Seven

Upon exiting the competition, Mitch told the camera that Tilly "plays the ditzy blonde really well, but she's quite intelligent".

Explaining how he came to this conclusion, the FIFO worker tells us, "She is an absolute beast in the challenges and played the social game really smart. So I came across looking like the challenge beast but she ended up taking more wins than me. As soon as I got in I just started pretty much killing it - I sort of let her fly under the radar while I was there".

Something else that flew massively under the radar during Mitch's stint on the show was a solid bromance between the 27-year-old and basketball player Marley, on whom, Mitch admits, he developed quite the "man crush".

Mitch confessed he has a "man crush" on Marley. Channel Seven

Dishing to New Idea on their close relationship, Mitch explains that the time the two guys spent together "wasn't really shown", including when they "showered together". The Big Brother evictee even goes so far as to deem them "the shower pals".

"Marley and I had this biggest bromance going on," Mitch says. "They showed Jess and Marley together all the time but Marley and I were just always next to each other, we’d shower together and everything."

He continues to profess his platonic love for his "shower pal", explaining that - out of all the housemates - he wants the fan-favourite to take home the gold.

"I would love to see Marley take it out, he’s the most beautiful person I’ve ever met. I have the biggest man crush on him. He’s so sweet, he looks after everyone, he’s the most gentle, kind person ever."

Speaking of "sweet", Mitch also reveals that, while he appeared his genuine "happy, bubbly, sweetheart" self, originally he was cast to be something else entirely.

"They were like, 'We want you to be the big scary intimidating guy,'" Mitch dishes, continuing, "and I was like 'It’s all good until people start talking to me and they’re gonna realise'."

And realise, they did.

Although we didn't see much of it on screen, Mitch reveals he and intruder twins Alex and Charlotte formed a close bond while in the house. Channel Seven

"At one point I was helping Mary in the kitchen and she comes up, grabs my arm, and was just like 'Don’t worry Mitchy, your secret’s safe with me' and I was like 'What are you going on about Mez?' and she was like ‘I know you’re a big softy, it’s OK I won’t tell anyone’.

Mitch also fondly recalls his close relationship with fellow intruders, twins Charlotte and Alex, explaining that when Alex stepped off the beam to save her sister, she made Mitch promise to look after her while in the house. A promise which he kept.

Although he made many close bonds while in the house, as we saw on screen, Mitch struggled to gel with self-proclaimed master manipulator Ari, of whom he claims is "not (his) kind of person".

"From day one I saw straight through Ari’s, for a lack of a better word, bullsh*t," Mitch says. "I heard a couple things and I was like, nah, none of it really sits well with me – starting rumours and lies and going behind people’s backs. We tried to talk and get along but we’re two completely polar opposite people."

It therefore comes as no surprise that Mitch doesn't want the law student to win the comp. However, there are also a few other housemates the evictee isn't too fussed about collecting the final prize.

"There’s a few people there that are pretty big time and I don’t think they need that sort of money," Mitch explains.

The 27-year-old clearly only has eyes for his "man crush" Marley to claim the cash. Now that's one loyal bromance.