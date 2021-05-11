Marley is a basketball star who played in the US before returning back home. Seven

Marley, who like the rest, read his letter out loud, and fought back tears as he read the words his girlfriend wrote for him.

"Good morning for all the morning I haven't been able to say it to you, and sweetest dreams for all the nights," Marley read.

"I love you more than anything..." he continued.

His girlfriend Lynn has been cheering him on from the US. Instagram

His girlfriend, Lynn Raenie Williams, is watching him on from the US, as the couple navigate a long-distance relationship through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pair have been together for several years, with Lynn taking to Instagram to mark their sixth anniversary last month.

"6 years. (but also a pandemic hit and I haven’t seen you in 12 months and counting...sooo cheers to 5 yearsX2 ? Idk.. you guys be the judge) I love you xxx Until I can see you again my love," she penned.

The pair just recently celebrated their 6th anniversary. Instagram

Lynn is an American professional soccer player who plays for the North Carolina Courage in the National Women's Soccer League and the United States national team.

The two met in the US at Pepperdine University, after Marley won a scholarship, where he then spent recent years playing college basketball.

Marley is now living in Melbourne, Australia, and plays for the Dandenong Rangers in the NBL1, along with working as a support worker and psychosocial recovery coach in the disability industry.

Marley hopes to win for his family. Seven

After losing his mum to cancer four years ago, the 26-year-old is motivated to win the Big Brother competition so he can set up and take care of his dad.

“We used to watch Big Brother when I was younger, I can hear her voice in my head telling me to go for it, win this whole thing," Marley said on the show.

And with his beloved girlfriend cheering him on every step of the way, there's a very good chance he can make it to the very end.

