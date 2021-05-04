Your Big Brother winner may have just been leaked. Channel Seven

Both SportsBet and TAB list Marley as their number one - with a 1.75 and 1.90 respectively - followed by Christina and Sarah Jane as runner-ups (their placements are different in each sportsbook).

And really, if we wanted anyone to win this season, it’d be Marley. The basketball pro who’s competed at Madison Square Garden has had a rough ride in life. After losing his mum to cancer, the 26-year-old is hoping to win the cash prize of $250,000 to help his dad.

Here are your rumoured top three. Channel Seven

“Mum gave me one thing to do and that was to look after dad,” he said in his housemate reveal video.



“I can hear her voice in my head telling me to go for it and win this whole thing. I’ll do anything to get to the end.”

While Marley and Christina have had a pretty good run on the show, Sarah Jane found herself nominated for elimination last week before the Sydney-based fashion icon tearfully pleaded her case and revealed that she struggles to open up to people but is trying to change that.

Both Sportsbet and TAB have predicted the same trio to make it to the finals. TAB/The Wash

It’s interesting to note that while this doesn’t outright confirm who makes it to the finale, Big Brother was prerecorded up until the top three and filmed back in October. In fact, it’s quite likely that some of the people betting on these sportsbooks have some insider information.

Whether Sarah Jane, Marley and Christina really are our Big Brother finalists is unclear, but what we can say with confidence is that the winner will be decided by a public vote.

Find out who’s still in the Big Brother house here, and who punters bet wins MasterChef Australia 2021.

This article originally featured on our sister site, Who.