Her plan is to "act dumb and play smart". Channel Seven

"I'm going to act dumb and play smart," Tilly told Channel Seven. "My whole life people look at me like I'm a bit stupid. I just want to prove my strength."

Tilly is a 21-year-old communications student from Sydney's Northern beaches. The blonde beauty has admitted to having a short attention span and has "ADHD" written in her Instagram bio.

What Tilly confesses to lack in physical fitness she makes up for in her mental stamina.

Big Brother politely denied Tilly's request for her dog, Tinkerbell. Channel Seven

When it comes to what she will miss most on the outside, the 21-year-old has revealed that it is her family, pet chihuahua Tinkerbell and her phone that she has struggled to part with the most.

But perhaps Tilly will find a distraction during her time away from home; she is reportedly single after all.. does this mean a Big Brother romance is in the cards? We guess we'll have to wait and see.

Should Tilly's "play dumb, act smart" plan pan out, the communications student is hoping to put the prize money towards her parents' mortgage, donate to an animal charity and maybe even start her own business.

And it looks like she's already made some moves when it comes to the latter goal.

Will Tilly take out the competition? Channel Seven

According to Woman's Day, Tilly is destined to be huge on social media once she leaves the Big Brother house.

Apparently the 21-year-old - whose role models are Paris Hilton and Legally Blonde's Elle Woods - is already reaching out to influencers to get advice on how to run her Instagram once the show wraps up.

She's certainly playing smart, but will she make it to the end?