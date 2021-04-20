"Ambitious" Ari is no stranger to a pose. Instagram

Ari | @ari.kimber1

"Ambitious" Ari is no stranger to a pose on Instagram. Whether it's in front of mural, on a ski slope or atop a ship, this neuropsychology student has documented it all. And looks cool doing it.

Plenty of bright colours, smiles and adorable pups. Instagram

Carlos | @charlieshun

Teacher Carlos' Instagram is full of bright colours, smiles and plenty of pups. And apparently he's hoping to spread some of that same positivity around the Big Brother house.

She's got an eye for fashion. Instagram

Charlotte | @thecharlottehall

Self-proclaimed "Princess Char" can be seen on her Instagram sipping cocktails with her pals, enjoying a sunny day out, or modelling her amazing fashion looks.

This flight attendant has been all over. Instagram

Christina | @podolyano

Gorgeous flight attendant Christina features plenty of stunning locations on her Instagram, along with no shortage of bright colours and snaps of her friends.

This magician has a few tricks up his sleeve. Instagram

Christopher | @realchristopherwayne

If you look at Christopher's Instagram, there will be no doubt what he does for a living. The magician cross stand-up comedian has plenty of posts of his comedy gigs and magic tricks all over his profile.

We've got a rev-head on our hands. Instagram

Daniel | @daniel_hayes3

When it comes to his Instagram, real estate agent Daniel doesn't shy away from his love of vehicles; the rev-head is constantly sharing snaps of motorbikes and cars.

Jess sure does love her sport. Instagram

Jess | @jessstrend

AFLW recruit Jess' Instagram features her love of sport, her gorgeous girlfriend and plenty of family snaps.

She's been known to have a boogie on social media. Instagram

Katie | @katiewilliams

Former Australian Ninja Warrior star Katie Williams can be seen mid-workout, having a dance or posting an inspirational quote on her Instagram.

Can you say iconic? Instagram

Flex Mami (Lillian) | @flex.mami

TV host, author, DJ and podcaster Flex Mami has such a vibrant Instagram page! Full of bold colours, iconic outfits and a lot of activism, this Big Brother contestant has got it all.

Plenty of basketballs are featured on Marley's gram. Instagram

Marley | @marleeyb

Basketball player Marley has plenty of shots of his family, sport and nature featured on his Instagram.

Her culinary creations are sure to make your mouth water. Instagram

Mary | @maryykala

Stay-at-home mum Mary's Instagram is sure to make your mouth water. Her profile showcases her amazing culinary creations as well as snaps of her family - including her MAFS star daughter Martha Kalifatidis.

Ironman Max loves a challenge. Instagram

Max | @max_beattie

Full of bright colours and plenty of beaches, Ironman Max's Instagram is beyond vibrant.

It won't take much scrolling to spot a farm animal on Mel's profile. Instagram

Melissa | @mel_mcgorman

Housemate Melissa doesn't shy away from sharing her farm-girl aesthetic on her Instagram page. There are plenty of sheep, alpacas and horses all over her profile.

He's always on some adventure in nature. Instagram

Michael | @michael.james.brown

According to his Instagram, marketing consultant Michael is constantly hanging around in nature or partaking in some form of crazy adventure.

There are plenty of winged creatures on Mitchell's Instagram page. Instagram

Mitchell | @mitchoi

Speaking of nature, bird-loving Mitchell's Instagram looks very much like a bird fanpage; it features a lot of winged creatures and even documents excursions to go and find specific birds.

Nick shares many snaps of him and his lovely fiancée. Instagram

Nicholas | @ollgregg

There's no mistaking that laid-back Nick is happy and lucky in love when you look at his Instagram. The 29-year-old shares snaps of him and his fiancée on the regular.

She loves a pose and looks glam doing it! Instagram

Renata | @renatabub_

Non-nonsense mum Renata loves a pose and looks glamorous doing it. Whether on a boat, sipping a cocktail or hanging with family, this housemate is always smiling.

With almost 200,000 followers, Sarah is building quite the Insta page. Instagram

Sarah Jane | @saramaijewels

With almost 200,00 followers, author Sarah Jane is always rocking her bold and bright fashion choices that she dons on her travels.

His artistic creations are sure to make your jaw drop. Instagram

Sid | @sidpattni

Taking one look at Sid's Instagram, there's no mistaking what he does for a living. The visual artist's page is a impressive portfolio for his amazing artistic creations.

Soaking up the sun. Instagram

Tilly | @tillywhitfeld

Stunning Sydney student Tilly rocks her fair share of dresses and soaks up the sun on her colourful Instagram page.

Big Brother premieres on Monday 26th April at 7:30pm on Channel Seven.