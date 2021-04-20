Ari | @ari.kimber1
"Ambitious" Ari is no stranger to a pose on Instagram. Whether it's in front of mural, on a ski slope or atop a ship, this neuropsychology student has documented it all. And looks cool doing it.
Carlos | @charlieshun
Teacher Carlos' Instagram is full of bright colours, smiles and plenty of pups. And apparently he's hoping to spread some of that same positivity around the Big Brother house.
Charlotte | @thecharlottehall
Self-proclaimed "Princess Char" can be seen on her Instagram sipping cocktails with her pals, enjoying a sunny day out, or modelling her amazing fashion looks.
Christina | @podolyano
Gorgeous flight attendant Christina features plenty of stunning locations on her Instagram, along with no shortage of bright colours and snaps of her friends.
Christopher | @realchristopherwayne
If you look at Christopher's Instagram, there will be no doubt what he does for a living. The magician cross stand-up comedian has plenty of posts of his comedy gigs and magic tricks all over his profile.
Daniel | @daniel_hayes3
When it comes to his Instagram, real estate agent Daniel doesn't shy away from his love of vehicles; the rev-head is constantly sharing snaps of motorbikes and cars.
Jess | @jessstrend
AFLW recruit Jess' Instagram features her love of sport, her gorgeous girlfriend and plenty of family snaps.
Katie | @katiewilliams
Former Australian Ninja Warrior star Katie Williams can be seen mid-workout, having a dance or posting an inspirational quote on her Instagram.
Flex Mami (Lillian) | @flex.mami
TV host, author, DJ and podcaster Flex Mami has such a vibrant Instagram page! Full of bold colours, iconic outfits and a lot of activism, this Big Brother contestant has got it all.
Marley | @marleeyb
Basketball player Marley has plenty of shots of his family, sport and nature featured on his Instagram.
Mary | @maryykala
Stay-at-home mum Mary's Instagram is sure to make your mouth water. Her profile showcases her amazing culinary creations as well as snaps of her family - including her MAFS star daughter Martha Kalifatidis.
Max | @max_beattie
Full of bright colours and plenty of beaches, Ironman Max's Instagram is beyond vibrant.
Melissa | @mel_mcgorman
Housemate Melissa doesn't shy away from sharing her farm-girl aesthetic on her Instagram page. There are plenty of sheep, alpacas and horses all over her profile.
Michael | @michael.james.brown
According to his Instagram, marketing consultant Michael is constantly hanging around in nature or partaking in some form of crazy adventure.
Mitchell | @mitchoi
Nicholas | @ollgregg
There's no mistaking that laid-back Nick is happy and lucky in love when you look at his Instagram. The 29-year-old shares snaps of him and his fiancée on the regular.
Renata | @renatabub_
Non-nonsense mum Renata loves a pose and looks glamorous doing it. Whether on a boat, sipping a cocktail or hanging with family, this housemate is always smiling.
Sarah Jane | @saramaijewels
With almost 200,00 followers, author Sarah Jane is always rocking her bold and bright fashion choices that she dons on her travels.
Sid | @sidpattni
Taking one look at Sid's Instagram, there's no mistaking what he does for a living. The visual artist's page is a impressive portfolio for his amazing artistic creations.
Tilly | @tillywhitfeld
Stunning Sydney student Tilly rocks her fair share of dresses and soaks up the sun on her colourful Instagram page.
Big Brother premieres on Monday 26th April at 7:30pm on Channel Seven.