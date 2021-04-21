The new Big Brother house has more secrets than ever before. Channel Seven

It turns out, the location of the iconic house remains the same as last year - in Manly, New South Wales' North Head. However, the actual custom-built building has been completely refurbished. And you know what that means... more rooms and more chaos.

In the first teaser for the popular show, Big Brother's cryptic voice over talks about the new digs, stating, "My house has been transformed. More rooms, more secrets, more than meets the eye."

The promo goes on to showcase various secret passageways and ladders, and we could not be more excited to see the new labyrinth.

However, there was very serious threat that this season's contestants would never get to experience the house in all its glory.

On the first day of filming, the Big Brother team had to be evacuated from the house. Channel Seven

According to a report from TV Tonight, the Big Brother production team and host Sonia Kruger had to be evacuated from the new house after weather changes caused a hazard reduction burn around North Head to scarily jump containment lines.

The terrifying incident occurred on the day the housemates were supposed to commence filming.

"Due to the impact of a prescribed hazard reduction burn at North Head, the Big Brother crew onsite were safely evacuated. Filming is yet to commence and production will resume when it is safe to do so." a spokesperson from media company Endemol Shine revealed at the time.

A promo for the new season shows a secret passageway located in a... lounge? Channel Seven

Considering we can see a contestant literally climbing into a secret passageway through a lounge in the promo, we have no doubt that this house, much like Big Brother, has plenty of tricks up its sleeve.

We're keen to see the new contestants take up the challenge.

Big Brother premieres on Monday 26th April at 7:30pm on Channel Seven.