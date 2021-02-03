Sonia Kruger (pictured) is back as the show's host and the TV personality. Seven

"My house has been transformed. More rooms, more secrets, more than meets the eye," the cryptic voiceover reveals.

What's more, we've also been given a brief introduction to some of the show's upcoming stars.

In the mix this year are an interesting bunch of big personalities of varying ages and backgrounds but with the goal to win on their minds.

I'm here to have fun, but it's in my nature to want to win," one contestant states in the trailer.

"All my life I've lived outside my comfort zone, going into Big Brother is exactly that," another older, eclectically-dressed housemate reveals.

TV Blackbox revealed that magician and comedian Christopher Wayne, who forms one half of The Naked Magicians duo is also one of the upcoming stars.

One contestant fans may recognise from the trailer is TV presenter, DJ and podcaster, Flex Mami.

The multi-talented social media star, whose real name is Lillian Ahenkan, can be seen strutting down the street and was also photographed on set back in October.

"Big Brother intrigues me," she says in the trailer.

"My life is one big social game."

Sonia Kruger is back as the show's host and the TV personality previously revealed to Who that there will be big things this year.

"The season we’ve just finished shooting now, if you thought there was drama in the first one, wait until you see this," she said.

"The people are really playing the game hard, they watched the last season and they know they have to make friends fast and get people on side. Boy does it turn fast though, there are some major blindsides throughout the season.

"There’s a whole bunch of surprises and twists – it’s a really great season."

