This is another reality show for you. Are you a big fan of the genre?

I think what I love about reality television is that anyone and everyone can have a go and potentially end up either winning a lot of tax-free money, or even becoming a star! I find myself watching all different types of television programs, but I love reality because it’s where most of my involvement has been. Don’t tell anyone, but I’m obsessed with the Real Housewives franchise ... and no, I would never want to be on it!

What’s one thing you think people have wrong about you?

Maybe some people think I live life looking like I do on television – which is completely wrong! The first thing I do when the camera stops rolling is peel off my eyelashes, trade the heels for my UGG boots and become a dag again, fast as I can. Most people would be surprised to know that I have a degree in Leisure. Legit! As a mature-age student, I put myself through university to do an Arts degree, majoring in Leisure, Sport and Tourism. So I’m basically overqualified for Holey Moley!

What does your daughter, Maggie, make of your TV career?

I think she’s definitely used to seeing me on-screen now, although she always tells me if a promo for Holey Moley comes on. I’m fairly certain Maggie is going to love this show, and she had a hand in choosing the colour of my outfit – pink – so she’s very invested!

Your recent bikini snaps have everyone talking! What’s your secret?

I try to be consistent and do a workout from my program, Strictly You, every day. Whether it’s one of the dance routines, or an upper or lower body workout, it’s important to stay as active as possible. I also see a great physio for weight training and conditioning. My advice would be to make a start and, before you know it, 30 minutes of exercise has flown by. Think about what you want your future to look like. See yourself being fit, healthy and sharp as a tack. Medical science tells us that exercise and learning new things [like dance] is as important for our mind as it is for our body. As they say, “use it or lose it”.

When it comes to healthy eating, do you have a preference?

My preference is to have hot chips from KFC ... but the good thing about Strictly You is we have a meal planner that outlines what to shop for and cook each week – I follow that. They are simple, healthy, tasty, 30-minute meals. Less time in the kitchen is better for me.

