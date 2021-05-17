“I will be a strategic mastermind." Seven

“I have a few strategies up my sleeve and I think the housemates won’t expect it, so I will just let them believe that, but my brain is always pondering.”

And the housemates better be honest with the twins, because Charlotte says she absolutely can't stand "liars".

Alex is thrilled to be joining the show this season – and appearing alongside her sister is even better!

Plus, it’s their last chance to spend some quality time together before Alex moves out of the family home to live with her boyfriend.

“My sister is moving out after this,” says Charlotte.

“So we thought what better way to celebrate and make memories than in the Big Brother house.”

Should one of the twins win, they plan on splitting the prize money.

And with Alex’s half, she reveals that she’s planning to “treat myself to something special and then put the rest towards my mortgage or getting an investment property”.

Meanwhile, Charlotte will “use part as a house deposit and then go on a tropical holiday”.