The first sign that Brenton and Christina might be a real-life couple came earlier this month when the pair were spotted enjoying a cute night out together.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the Big Brother stars were all smiles as they strolled along a Sydney street. Christina rocked a simple white dress while Brenton donned a casual all-black ensemble for the outing.

While you may be internally screaming 'date night', hold your horses for the time being as the pair were joined by fellow Big Brother housemates Adriana Fernandez, Charlotte Hall and Ari Kimber.

However, in all the pictures the pair are stood side-by-side and were even captured breaking away from the pack to talk alone.

Max and Christina also got along well during Max's short stint in the house. Channel Seven

And that's not the only sign that the pair may have managed to strike up a real-life romance.

Yesterday, after Brenton shared a photo of himself captured inside the revamped Big Brother digs to his Instagram, a supportive fan was quick to mention the intruder's romantic development while in the house. And the chef was on completely on board with the sentiment.

"You and christina😍👌" the user wrote - a comment, to which, Brenton quickly liked.

And yet, leaving things as up in the air as Christina's flight attending is the fact that the 22-year-old doesn't follow Brenton back on Instagram.

However, out of all the teased romances between the fan-favourite and her fellow housemates, Brenton remains the most plausible suitor... for two very good reasons.

There seemed to be a lot of "bird chat" during Mitch and Christina's date. Though, Mitch claimed this was merely editing. Channel Seven

Although Christina caught the attention of housemates Max and Mitchell while they were in the house, the relationships didn't eventuate into anything, with both men explaining they are purely platonic these days.

Speaking exclusively to New Idea about Christina back in April, former housemate and ironman Max admitted that, despite their chemistry, nothing romantic was likely to occur between him and the 22-year-old.

“It wasn’t really anything really romantic at all. She was just a cute girl in a house. In a different world, maybe, but I don’t think so.” Max explained.

Meanwhile, Christina also went on a date with bird-lover Mitchell while he was in the house, And, though sparks weren't exactly shooting around the Big Brother house, Mitchell told New Idea that what we saw on screen was not entirely accurate.

Are Christina and Brenton the real deal? Channel Seven

“They show me talking a lot about platypuses and birds on my date with Christina and that was not the case at all.” Mitchell explained. “That date went for about three hours; I talked about birds and platypuses for about five minutes because she asked me.

“And then the rest of the date was literally about her - me asking her questions - so I’m sure they stitched me up in that department.”

Mitchell also revealed that he and Christina are purely platonic now. So, with both Max and Mitchell out of the picture, what does this mean for her and Brenton? We guess we'll have to wait and see.

