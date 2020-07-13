Expect the biggest twist Bachelor in Paradise has ever seen this year, with producers deciding to throw shock intruders into the mix! Ten

The intruders’ arrival is said to send shock waves through the group.

“We had no idea who they were when they walked in,” one male contestant reveals to New Idea.

“They thought that bringing in three random guys would rattle our cages; they wanted us to feel threatened.”

Having split with Meghan Marx after falling for one another in Paradise in 2017, Jake is back. Instagram

Another contestant slammed the decision to cast newbies as “unfair”, saying, “Isn’t the whole point to cast ex-Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants. Otherwise, it’s basically just Love Island? They should just call it People in Paradise!”

And it seems the intruders had a tough time making friends on the island.

“They couldn’t join in on our conversations because they had nothing in common with us,” one contestant says. “They couldn’t contribute. It was awkward.”

One of the series' most well-known names, Keira is back for another chance at love. Channel Ten

The latest season was originally scheduled to air in March, but due to the COVID pandemic it was pushed back.

That said, the show was not directly impacted by the pandemic having been filmed in Fiji during November and December.

Now, after the extra-long wait, and slowly teasing out of salacious trailers, Bachelor In Paradise will return on July 15th at 7.30pm.

For more, pick up the latest issue of New Idea. Out now!