For Honey & Oat, kids will be treated to soft, golden-baked biscuits shaped as Bluey and Bingo, with a flavour combination of honey, vanilla and oats.

For those wanting the perfect amount of crunch, the delectable mild Cheese flavour features Bluey and Bingo-shaped biscuits.

The Pizza flavour, stamped with Bluey and Bingo, comes in crunchy baked biscuits with the classic flavours of tomato, herbs, and mild onion.

Arnott’s Bluey Biscuits will hit biscuit aisle shelves at all major grocery stores from mid-June and will retail from $4.50.

"We can't wait to bring some Bluey magic to Aussie lunchboxes."

Arnott’s Marketing Manager, Krishma Sood, said: “This is the first time Bluey has ever been seen in the biscuit aisle and we’re so thrilled Arnott’s has brought such an adored character into this space.

“We’re incredibly proud of this snacking innovation, delivering a wholesome range of treats with strong health credentials that’s also incredibly tasty. We think families everywhere will love experiencing Bluey and Bingo in this way.”

BBC Studios’ Head of Licensing and Brands, Kate O’Connor, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Arnott’s, bringing Bluey to the biscuit aisle for real life!

“It can be hard to find snacks for the kiddos that are both tasty and wholesome, so we know parents will appreciate these unique bikkies – and will no doubt be sneaking a few for themselves! We can’t wait to bring some Bluey magic to Aussie lunchboxes.”