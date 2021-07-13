Alex and his wife Bonnie have two kids together, with a third on the way. Instagram

Alex and Bonnie are already parents to twin girls, Audrey and Evie, who just recently turned two.

The girls are no doubt keeping their parents on their toes, with Alex and Bonnie having welcomed them in January 2019.

"Our new family. Our beautiful girls were born in the very early hours of January 20. Mum is doing great. Girls are too. We couldn't be happier," Alex wrote while announcing their arrival.

The couple married in 2017 and recently celebrated their fourth anniversary. Instagram

Alex tied the knot with Bonnie, who is a successful TV producer, in April 2017 in the Hunter Valley.

"On this day four years ago, I was the happiest man in the world. And happy to report I still am, even more so," Alex penned on their fourth wedding anniversary this year.

"You are my everything and a mum kids can only dream of. Here’s to more of smashing me in scrabble, wrangling tear away twins, moving and re-moving furniture, and strolls around Vaucluse house."

"He is the best dad to the twins and he works so hard for our family." Instagram

Bonnie has also previously gushed about her husband, where she and their daughters surprised Alex on The Today Show for his birthday, and she shared some sweet words about him.

"He is the best dad to the twins and he works so hard for our family," she said.

She added that it’s been a "mad two years" with the twins and the breakfast program, but Alex is just "the best".