She worked on Today Tonight. Seven

"Her grace and courage was an inspiration. Yvette's beautiful heart, kindness, wisdom, that gorgeous smile enriched our lives."

Channel Seven presenter Susannah Carr and Rick Ardon have spoken of their grief, saying their friend and colleague was "the complete package".

"She was a really good journalist and was a beautiful girl both inside and out," Susannah told The West.

"Beautiful to look at, beautiful voice but a really nice nature and lovely to be around."

"Yvette always had a warmth about her and spoke really easily on camera. Some of us have to work at how we speak but with Yvette, it just came naturally. She was a beautiful person and we'll miss her," Rick added.

Former Sunrise star Simon Reeve also paid tribute to Yvette, saying she was "one of the most beautiful souls" he's ever worked with.

"The very best of our home city and state. She was devoid of ego, loved by all and an outstanding journalist and presenter," he said.

"To her family and friends especially her bestie Debra Bishop another equally divine human being, all our love and strength."

Yvette, who is survived by her husband Phil and son Andre, was spent two decades on TV screens in Perth for Channel Seven.

She started out as a journalist before climbing the ranks and becoming an anchor, before eventually landing a presenting role current affairs show Today Tonight.

The mother-of-one later helmed Perth at Five alongside Basil Zempilas, though she left the journalism industry in 2008 after being diagnosed with cancer.

