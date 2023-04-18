Anzac Day 2023 is almost upon us. The annual public holiday, which takes place on April 25, honours and commemorates all Australians and New Zealanders who have served and/or died in wars and conflicts.
And while you’re likely planning to attend a dawn service or an Anzac Day march, you may also want to pop down to your local Woolworths to grab some groceries (or a packet of delicious Anzac biscuits).
However, the trading hours of your local Woolies will most likely differ on the day. So you don’t get caught out, we’ve listed Woolworths’ Anzac Day 2023 trading hours below:
New South Wales
All NSW Woolworths’ stores will open after 1pm.
Victoria
All VIC Woolworths’ stores will open after 1pm.
Australian Capital Territory
All ACT Woolworths’ stores will open after 1pm.
Queensland
All QLD Woolworths’ stores - aside from Brisbane Airport - will be closed on Anzac Day.
Western Australia
Most WA Woolworths’ stores will be closed on Anzac Day. Check with your local store here.
Northern Territory
All NT Woolworths’ stores will be open on Anzac Day.
South Australia
Regional SA Woolworths’ stores will be open but Adelaide metropolitan stores will be closed. Check with your local store here.
Tasmania
All TAS Woolworths’ stores will open after 12.30pm.