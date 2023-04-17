Woolworths will remove its 15c plastic bags from all stores by June. Woolworths

Of course, with Woolworths planning to get rid of the 15c plastic bags, those of us who regularly forget to bring our bags shopping with us will have to up our game.

We highly recommend getting a few cute reusable bags because you’ll be less likely to forget them if they’re pleasing to the eye.

Read on to see our top picks for cute reusable shopping bags…

Cotton On

Cotton On

Cotton On sells a wide variety of reusable bags in various fun prints and colours. Plus 100% of the proceeds from Cotton On’s shopping bags goes to the Cotton On Foundation - the company’s charity which helps young people in Uganda, South Africa, Thailand and Australia get better access to education.

Redbubble

Redbubble

Redbubble, a shopping site for independent artists to sell their work on, has a tonne of cute reusable shopping bags in Australian-themed prints. If you love Aussie animals - like koalas, kookaburras and possums - and flowers - like Waratahs and gum tree blossoms - you have to get a bag from Redbubble!

Myer

Myer

If you’re looking for a more upmarket shopping bag, Myer has them in all different types of styles, materials and sizes from a wide range of different brands. At Myer, you’ll be able to get colourful canvas bags as well as durable leather totes.

Etsy Australia

Etsy

Etsy, unsurprisingly, has a HUGE range of reusable shopping bags. You name any colour or print, and Etsy will have what you’re looking for. Plus, there’s heaps of personalised shopping bags available too!

