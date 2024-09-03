Located along Australia’s Sunshine Coast, Noosa is an ideal location for all ages and all types of travel parties. From its beautiful beaches to the vibrant dining and shopping scene, Noosa is a coastal paradise that has something to offer for every traveller.
No matter if you’re travelling alone, with friends, or with family (including kids), there is a range of exceptional accommodation options available in Noosa. Whether you’re looking to be right near the beach, within walking distance of the main shopping strip, or want to have a bit of a quieter stay, Noosa’s hotels provide a wide range of options that will meet your every need.
Below, we have answered the most important questions when it comes to planning your stay in Noosa and also provided a list of the best hotels to stay at.
IS IT BETTER TO STAY IN NOOSA HEADS OR NOOSAVILLE?
If you’re trying to decide whether you want to stay in Noosa Heads or Noosaville, you first need to decide what type of holiday you want to have. Noosa Heads offers more luxurious coastal living with a far busier atmosphere. Staying in Noosa Heads means Noosa Main Beach will be right on your doorstep and you will be right in the heart of the action. With immediate access to boutiques, restaurants, shopping, and lively nightlife, staying in this area makes it a perfect choice for those looking for a more energetic and high-end experience.
Noosaville on the other hand provides a far more relaxed, family-friendly vibe. Located along the Noosa River, this area is known for its picturesque views and has a large focus on outdoor activities. If the sound of riverside walks and water sports intrigue you, Noosaville might be the right option for you! The accommodation options in this area are often more affordable and provide a larger living area, making it ideal for families or those looking for a longer stay.
WHAT ARE THE BEST MONTHS TO VISIT NOOSA?
Though you may hear this regularly, Noosa really is a year-round destination, however, depending on your preferences, certain months may offer more. The summer season (December to February) is the peak season for Noosa and therefore boasts a very lively atmosphere. This time of year is often hot and humid and there is always lots going on. From festivals, markets, and beach activities, summer is a great time to experience Noosa’s bustling energy. However, if you wait until Autumn (March to May), the weather is still warm but the school holidays are finished, meaning you can enjoy a much more relaxed atmosphere.
Spring (September to November) is another excellent time to visit Noosa with temperatures ranging from the mid-20s to low 30s. The crowds during this time are also much smaller compared to the summer months. As for the winter season (June to August), the temperatures can still reach up to about 22 degrees and sit at an average low of 10. While the ocean is far cooler during this time, there are various other things to do in Noosa such as explore Noosa National Park or align your trip when Noosa’s winter events and festivals are in full swing.
The best hotels in Noosa 2024
01
Seahaven Noosa Beachfront Resort
Rating: 9.0 out of 958 reviews on Booking.com | Location: 13 Hastings Street, 4567 Noosa Heads
If you’re in need of a coastal escape, the Seahaven Noosa Beachfront Resort is the definition of pure bliss and one of the best Noosa hotels! Nestled just 200m away from the pristine sands of Noosa Main Beach, this enchanting retreat offers an unparalleled blend of luxury, location, and relaxation. Being located so close to the beachfront, the golden sands and blue waters are merely steps away, allowing guests to fully immerse themselves in Noosa’s natural beauty. The resort offers a range of room types, accommodating singles as well as travel parties of up to five people with each room offering a mix of modern elegance and comfort.
The hotel’s outdoor pool area is a standout feature, inviting guests to lounge under the sun, take a refreshing dip, or simply soak in the breathtaking coastal views. For those seeking a touch of indulgence, the resort also offers lush tropical gardens and spa services that promise pure relaxation and rejuvenation. On top of this, Seahaven Noosa has an on-site café that serves up a range of fresh, locally inspired dishes and beverages. However, if you’re looking to get out and about, the culinary scene of Noosa is also just a leisurely stroll away, with a mix of restaurants, cafes, and boutique shops that add to the area’s charm.
Facilities:
- Outdoor swimming pool.
- Free parking.
- Free WiFi.
- Fitness centre.
- Tea/coffee maker in all rooms.
02
The Sebel Noosa
Rating: 7.6 out of 809 reviews on Booking.com | Location: 32 Hastings St, 4567 Noosa Heads
Another hotel located in the heart of Noosa’s bustling Hastings Street, The Sebel Noosa stands as a beacon of sophisticated coastal living, offering an irresistible blend of luxury, convenience, and style. The resort offers a range of meticulously designed apartments – from one-bedroom hideaways to expansive three-bedroom suites, The Sebel provides the perfect setting for a serene escape or a lively getaway. Each apartment is furnished with modern amenities, including fully equipped kitchens, spacious living areas, and private balconies that overlook the garden, river, pool, or the vibrant streets of Noosa (it’s up to you!)
Located just a short walk from the renowned Hastings Street, guests have immediate access to an array of boutiques, gourmet dining, and lively entertainment. However, the property itself has more than enough to keep you busy! The Sebel features a beautifully landscaped pool area as well as a fully-equipped fitness centre that caters to those who wish to stay active. For moments of pampering, the resort offers various spa services as well as bubbling spa baths and a sauna, ensuring ation is always within reach.
Facilities:
- Two swimming pools.
- Free parking.
- Free WiFi.
- Fitness centre.
- Room service.
03
Peppers Noosa Resort and Villas
Rating: 7.8 out of 1,513 reviews on Booking.com | Location: 33A Viewland Drive, 4567 Noosa Heads
Located just 1km from Noosa Main Beach and set amidst lush tropical gardens, Peppers Noosa Resort and Villas offers a blend of modern luxury and natural beauty. The resort features spacious, elegantly appointed villas and suites with private balconies or courtyards. Each room is air-conditioned and features a wardrobe, a coffee machine, a fridge, and a microwave, along with a safety deposit box, flat-screen TV, and a private bathroom with a shower. The luxury suites, which are slightly more expensive, feature a kitchen equipped with a dishwasher, oven, and stovetop, and a comfortable seating area for extra relaxation.
Hotel guests can enjoy the resort’s lagoon-style pool, and day spa, as well as a well-equipped fitness centre, and on-site dining options – The restaurant serves a buffet breakfast each morning. Guests can also enjoy a drink at the bar, adding a touch of relaxation to their stay.
Facilities:
- Two swimming pools.
- Free parking.
- Free WiFi.
- Tea/coffee maker in all room.
- Spa and wellness centre.
- Fitness centre.
04
Noosa Place Resort
Rating: 9.0 out of 679 reviews on Booking.com | Location: 272 Weyba Road, 4566 Noosaville
Noosa Place Resort is located in the heart of Noosaville and effortlessly blends relaxation with convenience, making it one of the best Noosa hotels. Sat along the Noosa River, this hotel is the perfect escape for those looking for a tranquil stay who also don’t want to be too disconnected. Guests can choose from one or two-bedroom units featuring well-equipped kitchens, comfortable furniture and the choice of a private balcony or courtyard. The hotel is perfect for those with kids or adults with a more active lifestyle, offering tennis courts, a fitness center and three pools set amidst tropical gardens.
The location of Noosa Place Resort is arguably the main delight of staying here. It is just a short stroll from the Noosa River where you can enjoy a riverside walk, paddleboarding, or even enjoy a meal at one of the many waterfront restaurants. There is also a shopping centre nearby with a range of boutiques, restaurants and cafes, however, you can always venture a bit further and head to Hastings Street in Noosa Heads.
Facilities:
- Three swimming pools.
- Free parking.
- Free WiFi.
