Located along Australia’s Sunshine Coast, Noosa is an ideal location for all ages and all types of travel parties. From its beautiful beaches to the vibrant dining and shopping scene, Noosa is a coastal paradise that has something to offer for every traveller.

No matter if you’re travelling alone, with friends, or with family (including kids), there is a range of exceptional accommodation options available in Noosa. Whether you’re looking to be right near the beach, within walking distance of the main shopping strip, or want to have a bit of a quieter stay, Noosa’s hotels provide a wide range of options that will meet your every need.



Below, we have answered the most important questions when it comes to planning your stay in Noosa and also provided a list of the best hotels to stay at.

IS IT BETTER TO STAY IN NOOSA HEADS OR NOOSAVILLE?

If you’re trying to decide whether you want to stay in Noosa Heads or Noosaville, you first need to decide what type of holiday you want to have. Noosa Heads offers more luxurious coastal living with a far busier atmosphere. Staying in Noosa Heads means Noosa Main Beach will be right on your doorstep and you will be right in the heart of the action. With immediate access to boutiques, restaurants, shopping, and lively nightlife, staying in this area makes it a perfect choice for those looking for a more energetic and high-end experience.



Noosaville on the other hand provides a far more relaxed, family-friendly vibe. Located along the Noosa River, this area is known for its picturesque views and has a large focus on outdoor activities. If the sound of riverside walks and water sports intrigue you, Noosaville might be the right option for you! The accommodation options in this area are often more affordable and provide a larger living area, making it ideal for families or those looking for a longer stay.

Noosaville offers a more tranquil stay. (Credit: Getty)

WHAT ARE THE BEST MONTHS TO VISIT NOOSA?

Though you may hear this regularly, Noosa really is a year-round destination, however, depending on your preferences, certain months may offer more. The summer season (December to February) is the peak season for Noosa and therefore boasts a very lively atmosphere. This time of year is often hot and humid and there is always lots going on. From festivals, markets, and beach activities, summer is a great time to experience Noosa’s bustling energy. However, if you wait until Autumn (March to May), the weather is still warm but the school holidays are finished, meaning you can enjoy a much more relaxed atmosphere.



Spring (September to November) is another excellent time to visit Noosa with temperatures ranging from the mid-20s to low 30s. The crowds during this time are also much smaller compared to the summer months. As for the winter season (June to August), the temperatures can still reach up to about 22 degrees and sit at an average low of 10. While the ocean is far cooler during this time, there are various other things to do in Noosa such as explore Noosa National Park or align your trip when Noosa’s winter events and festivals are in full swing.

The best hotels in Noosa 2024