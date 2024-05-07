As the sixth season of The Masked Singer is yet to be confirmed by Channel 10, speculation arises that the show may not be returning in 2024.
WATCH: Shaynna Blaze unpacks her decision to go on The Masked Singer.
Comedian Dave Hughes, who has been a panelist on the show for the full five seasons, made an unexpected admission on live radio this morning.
“We’ve been waiting on a production schedule. That production schedule has not come through, so as far as I know, The Masked Singer won’t be filmed this year for Channel 10,” Hughes said on his show Hughesy, Ed and Erin on 2Day FM.
Hughes revealed that fellow panelist Abbie Chatfield and host Osher Günsberg were feeling "flat" as a result of the unfortunate news.
“I think it may come back, I don’t know when, but I’d say for the Channel 10 budget this year – doesn’t have enough money for it,” he said.
In 2023, Abbie Chatfield, Chrissie Swan, Mel B and Dave Hughes were judges.
Ten
The Masked Singer requires lots of planning to secure international judges and talent - it also costs a lot of money to bring in these big-name celebrities, especially as not many Australian TV shows are able to.
This news comes just days after TV Tonight reported that Warner Bros TV had been “gauging interest from rival networks” for the franchise.
A Channel 10 spokesperson told the publication: “We are currently confirming our program schedule for the second half of the year, with announcements being made soon.”