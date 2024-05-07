WATCH: Shaynna Blaze unpacks her decision to go on The Masked Singer.

As the sixth season of The Masked Singer is yet to be confirmed by Channel 10, speculation arises that the show may not be returning in 2024.

Comedian Dave Hughes, who has been a panelist on the show for the full five seasons, made an unexpected admission on live radio this morning.

“We’ve been waiting on a production schedule. That production schedule has not come through, so as far as I know, The Masked Singer won’t be filmed this year for Channel 10,” Hughes said on his show Hughesy, Ed and Erin on 2Day FM.

Hughes revealed that fellow panelist Abbie Chatfield and host Osher Günsberg were feeling "flat" as a result of the unfortunate news.

“I think it may come back, I don’t know when, but I’d say for the Channel 10 budget this year – doesn’t have enough money for it,” he said.