Lindy’s daughter Azaria was taken by a dingo in Uluru during a family camping trip in 1980, an ordeal that will feature in Network Ten's new two-part documentary Lindy Chamberlain: The True Story.

Originally accused of murder, Lindy was heavily pregnant when she was sentenced to life in jail over her daughter’s death. Her then-husband Michael Chamberlain was convicted of being an accessory after the fact but escaped a prison sentence.

She was acquitted of the crime in 1988 and cleared again in a fourth and final inquest in 2012.

Decades later, a selection of the letters Lindy received while she was in jail, was revealed in a book Dear Lindy which shows how the nation responded to the extraordinary case.

Lindy (pictured) was wrongly jailed for murder in a case that divided Australia Getty

Included are some letters written by Lindy’s children themselves, including a heartbreaking note from her son Reagan – who was aged just six when Lindy was jailed.

"Dear Mummy, I love you. On Monday I watched Superman II and I am not feeling very well," Reagan wrote.

"The last few nights I couldn’t go to sleep because I was sick and I am up with Auntie Powell.

"On Wednesday I am playing with David and Davina and my eye is getting better each day and I have been getting tadpoles and some have got big eyes and some are just about into a frog.

"Hugs and kisses. Love Reagan," the little boy adorably signed off.

This is the letter Lindy's son Reagan sent her in jail Supplied

Reagan’s letter is just one of the many letters included in the book – many of which showed their support for Lindy while incarcerated.

"Lindy, keep your courage high, look after your health, remember you’ll need to be physically fit to care for your family when this nightmare is over," wrote one wellwisher.

"Don’t give up! Someday soon you will be freed from all this trouble and heartache," the writer continued.

Another letter, written in November 1982 signed off with "Christian love" by Geoff, Marg and Luke said the family was "thinking of you constantly" as "life seems to have fallen flat since we heard the news".

Another letter, signed Ginny and Barry talked about "shock and disbelief" at the jury’s decision. Supplied

The writer enclosed a baby bib made with lace around seventy years old.

"Lindy I have never been too well with words," the writer continues. "But you must know we care and there are thousands of Australians who feel as we do and we are all with you in Spirit.

"This whole affair has made me realise and appreciate how precious our family ties are to us. You’re so brave."

Another letter, signed Ginny and Barry talked about "shock and disbelief" at the jury’s decision.

The book Dear Lindy revealed letters sent to Lindy while she was behind bars. Supplied

Many letters showed their support for Lindy while incarcerated. Supplied

"Your courage and quiet dignity throughout your trial have been an inspiration to us all. Please believe that those prayers have not ceased.

"Have courage dear friend! So many people care about you and your family.

"We pray for you as you approach the birth of your new baby and we hope you will be able to find serenity and peace and that your baby will bring you comfort.

"We cannot know what you have suffered but we can admire your strength and your courage; you are a wonderful lady."