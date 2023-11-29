The British pop legends have been in the industry for an impressive 33 years, having formed in Manchester in 1990.
Currently, the group involves Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen, however the original band also featured Robbie Williams and Jason Orange.
Their new album is called 'This Life' and was released on November 24.
The album marks a fresh direction for the group; they say the album draew inspiration from American vocal harmony groups from the 1970s.
“We kind of approached the record writing a little differently this time," Gary said on Sunrise.
"We did have session where we’d sit round a piano and write but we also went off individually and wrote and I think it really worked.”
Take That start their tour in April 2024, kicking off with their first show in Sheffield, England.
So far, the group have only announced their UK and European tour, however, these shows will end in July 2024.
We hope for an exciting Australian announcement soon!
Check back here for future updates.